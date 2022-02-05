TV tonight: Zoom supremo Jackie Weaver gets a grilling

Alexi Duggins and Phil Harrison
·3 min read

Clive Myries meets the internet celebrity as he takes the hosting reins on Celebrity Mastermind. Plus: inside the remarkable world of figure skating. Here’s what to watch this evening


Celebrity Mastermind

7.10pm, BBC One

In the first post-John Humphries series of Celebrity Mastermind, it’s new host Clive Myrie’s turn to be dazzled by the trivia knowledge of footballers and ex-boyband stars. David James takes on Roy Lichtenstein, ex Blue-singer Antony Costa tackles Grease the Musical and comic Ellie Taylor answers questions on Geri Halliwell. Most excitingly, though, they’re joined by Zoom supremo Jackie Weaver, who takes on The Chronicles of Riddick. Does she have the authority to win? Alexi Duggins


The Masked Singer

7pm, ITV

Is Gloria Hunniford a better singer than Heather Small? Does Pat Cash have a more melodious set of pipes than Will Young? Apparently so, judging by the order of evictions on this ever-bananas singing competition. Expect more madcap antics tonight as Joan Collins joins the panel and there’s another double eviction. AD


Ant and Dec’s Limitless Win

8.30pm, ITV

It’s the last chance for a contestant to bankrupt ITV tonight, as the quiz with a potentially unending pot of prize money reaches its final episode. Brothers Lee and Kye will be the contestants attempting to push the jackpot into the trillions – failing that, they’ll hopefully get at least a few grand. AD

Secrets of the Royal Palaces

8.30pm, Channel 5

The odd history of Brighton Pavilion is revealed in tonight’s edition of palace-based tales. It’s joined by the grisly story of the Princes in the Tower, talk of Fergie’s toe-sucking, and the truth behind an iconic Princess Di photo that you never knew you wanted – how the photographer fared against her sons in mid-shoot ping pong. AD

Freeze: Skating on the Edge

9pm, BBC Three

This stirring documentary series follows the remarkable athleticism of figure skaters. Inevitably, they are a highly strung bunch, all living on a high wire from which it’s a long way down. Expect to find yourself thoroughly invested. Phil Harrison

The John Bishop Show

9.35pm, ITV

The six-week primetime run for the everyman scouse comic reaches its penultimate show. In many ways, it’s an old school variety night – Bishop begins each week with a topical stand-up routine before sauntering over to the sofa to chat with his special guests. Expect transmissions from the global stand-up scene too, as the host showcases talent from around the world. PH

Film choice

Collateral, 10.35pm, ITV

Tom Cruise, Jamie Foxx and Barry Shabaka Henley in Collateral.
Tom Cruise, Jamie Foxx and Barry Shabaka Henley in Collateral. Photograph: Moviestore Collection Ltd/Alamy

Michael Mann’s 2004 thriller deserves recognition not only for its pioneering cinematography – shot overwhelmingly on digital before the technology was perfected, Collateral has a gritty, pixellated immediacy – but for Tom Cruise’s white-hot thermite performance. As hired assassin Vincent, tasked with forcing nervous taxi driver Jamie Foxx to chauffeur him around Los Angeles for a night, this is Cruise using his intensity for bad rather than good for once. His shark-like evil sits in heavy contrast to the woozy, insomniac sprawl of the city around him. Stuart Heritage

Live sport

Six Nations Rugby
Ireland v Wales
Sat, 1.30pm, ITV
First game in the opening round, followed by Scotland v England at 4pm on BBC One.

Women’s Super League Football
Arsenal v Man United
Sat, 12pm, Sky Sports Main Event
From Meadow Park. Chelsea play Man City on Sunday at 12.15pm on BBC Two.

FA Cup Football
Tottenham v Brighton
Sat, 7.15pm, ITV 4
The fourth-round tie at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Nottingham Forest play Leicester on Sunday at 3.30pm on BBC One.

