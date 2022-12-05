TV tonight: a woman’s body is dissected on screen

My Dead Body

10pm, Channel 4

“She just wanted to leave something behind.” These are the simple, heartbreaking words of Toni Crews’s mum, Jo, as she discusses her daughter’s decision to allow her body to be publicly dissected after her death from cancer in 2020. Thanks to AI voice technology and extracts from her social media posts, Toni’s personality comes across throughout the film: it’s clear that her desire to advance the cause of medicine drove her to this decision, and the team responsible for the dissection are anxious to honour her memory. Phil Harrison

Secrets of the Middle Aisle at Christmas

8pm, Channel 4

Denise van Outen returns to her favourite German discount supermarkets to learn how they belatedly cracked the UK Christmas market with the help of deluxe mince pies and cheeky festive advertising. It is a fascinating slice of recent cultural history, spliced with contributions from middle aisle superfans and boozy taste tests. Graeme Virtue

Live: Winter on the Farm

8pm, Channel 5

With a distinct chill in the air, presenters Helen Skelton and Jules Hudson return to South Yorkshire’s sprawling Cannon Hall Farm for a week of festive live shows. From rutting deer to Christmas crafts, the team pay homage to the Great British Countryside. Farmers Rob and Dave Nicholson also bid farewell to beloved shire horse Orchid. Danielle De Wolfe

Trailblazers: A Rocky Mountain Road Trip

9pm, BBC Two

Ruby Wax, Mel B and Emily Atack talk personal wealth as they continue to follow in the footsteps of Victorian explorer Isabella Bird, arriving in a Colorado mining town then heading on to Aspen. The group dynamics make for some very funny observations: “I have three kids … and they’re more sane than those two,” sighs a constantly embarrassed Mel. Hollie Richardson

The White Lotus

9pm, Sky Atlantic

After getting an eyeful in the series’ biggest shocker so far, what will Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge) do now that she knows she’s being swindled? Get sweet revenge, we hope. With just two episodes to go, the slow-burning chaos is about to erupt. HR

The Big Quiz: Coronation Street v Emmerdale

9.15pm, ITV1

The annual event all soapsters have been waiting for: Corrie’s Jack P Shepherd, Sally Dynevor and Ryan Russell battle against Emmerdale’s Nicola Wheeler, Jurell Carter and Mark Charnock. Look out for cameos by Ken Barlow and Eric Pollard. HR