TV tonight: who will win Strictly Come Dancing 2022?

Ali Catterall, , Graeme Virtue. Hollie Richardson and Simon Wardell
·3 min read

Strictly Come Dancing: The Final

7.05pm, BBC One

From Tony Adams’s pulse-racing Full Monty to Fleur East’s full-throttle Beyoncé megamix and Helen Skelton’s ultimate revenge dance, it’s been another excellent series of Strictly. The four finalists (East and Skelton, along with Molly Rainford and Hamza Yassin) will perform a trio of dances: a routine of their choosing, one picked by the judges and a final show dance. It’s then up to the audience at home to get their votes in to decide the winner, who will be named by the end of the night. Hollie Richardson

The Snowman: The Film That Changed Christmas

5pm, Channel 4

It has become as much a fixture of a modern Christmas as Whamageddon. And on the 40th anniversary of The Snowman’s original broadcast on Channel 4, here’s the story of how Raymond Briggs’s classic was brought to the screen, spawning a hit single (which composer Howard Blake impressively bashed out while sitting on a beach) and giving children in more than 29 countries an important lesson in entropy. Ali Catterall

The Weakest Link

6.20pm, BBC One

It’s a Strictly special, which means professional dancers Karen Hauer, Kai Widdrington, Joanne Clifton and Amy Dowden join former celebrity partners broadcaster Dan Walker, comedian Jayde Adams, presenter Rhys Stephenson and singer Max George in swapping sequins for serious(ish) questions in a bid to win cash for charity. As usual, Romesh Ranganathan hosts. HR

That’s My Jam

9.35pm, BBC One

Bafta winner Mo Gilligan gets his first primetime slot with this fresh dancing and singing celebrity challenge show. First up, singer Alesha Dixon and Drag Race judge Michelle Visage go head to head with Glee stars Kevin McHale and Jenna Ushkowitz. One of them must sing Rocket Man in the voice of Kermit the Frog, while another needs to catch a catapulted microphone. HR

Cliff at Christmas

9.35pm, BBC Two

There’s a Richard celebration across the BBC this week, with a Radio 2 special on Wednesday and this festive show from Hackney Church. Both feature the 82-year-old chatting to Sara Cox at Abbey Road, but tonight’s gig will see him joined by Andrea Corr and more to revisit some classic Cliff hits. Graeme Virtue

The Jonathan Ross Christmas Show

10.05pm, ITV1

Michael McIntyre might not be the present anyone particularly wants this year, but he’s joining Wossy for this festive special anyway. Minnie Driver, Big Zuu and Gordon Ramsay round off an eclectic lineup, while Adam Lambert of Queen provides the live music. Hollie Richardson

Film choice

Meet Me in Saint Louis, 2.20pm, BBC Two

Judy Garland in Meet Me in Saint Louis.
Judy Garland in Meet Me in Saint Louis. Photograph: Allstar Picture Library Ltd/Alamy

Vincente Minnelli’s chocolate box of a musical is a sweet treat, with cracking songs – The Trolley Song, The Boy Next Door and the surprisingly melancholic Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas. Various romantic ups and downs weave their way through a year in the life of the St Louis-based Smith family, in particular Judy Garland’s all-singing Esther, while the shadow of the family relocating to New York hangs over the build-up to the 1904 World’s Fair. Despite an array of production difficulties, on screen all is gaiety and big-budget splendour. Simon Wardell

Film choice

Test Cricket: Pakistan v England, Sky Sports Main Event Day one of the third and final Test in Karachi, in a series already won by Ben Stokes and his England team.

Champions Cup Rugby Union: Exeter Chiefs v Bulls 12.40pm, ITV1 England takes on South Africa in the Pool A match at Sandy Park.

Snooker: English Open,12.45pm, Eurosport 1 The first semi-final in Brentwood.

