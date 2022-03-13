TV tonight: a wild finale for retro crime caper The Curse

Channel 4’s surprise hit series about a gold bullion reaches its conclusion. Plus: whistleblowers reveal all in a shocking documentary about The Jeremy Kyle Show. Here’s everything to watch this evening





The Curse

10.15pm, Channel 4

It’s the final episode of this surprise retro crime caper hit. The gang can feel “a noose tightening around our necks”, as the police are watching the cafe day and night and offering a reward to anyone with information on the gold bullion. Will they find a way out? With Ma McTavish breathing down Mick’s neck for her share of the loot, a potentially fatal shootout, and an aeroplane offering the only solution for escape, they have a wild time trying. Hollie Richardson



Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy

7.15pm, BBC Two

To the world’s oldest university city, Bologna – where the bread is an aphrodisiac, according to Tucci (“I’m all alone in a hotel, why would I want to do that?”). He also cracks open a wheel of parmigiano, then joins Francesca Fellini, the niece of Federico Fellini, to try the region’s cappelletti pasta. HR

Peaky Blinders

9pm, BBC One

Little Ruby is in hospital with consumption, prompting a distraught and paranoid Tommy to go in search of an old acquaintance for help. Meanwhile, Ava comes face to face with despicable darlings Diana and Gina in a painfully tense (but highly entertaining) meeting where all the women give as good as they get. HR

The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan

9pm, BBC Two

Ranganathan begins his third series of smart foreign travels in Sierra Leone. A hot new holiday spot? Possibly, since its off-grid boltholes and raw, beautiful nature are wondrous. The historically and politically savvy comedian explains why tourism might help the country move on from a deeply traumatic past. Jack Seale

The Ipcress File

9pm, ITV

As we’re plunged back into a deeply unwanted cold war again, the new Len Deighton adaptation continues apace. Following a tipoff from a key witness, our reluctant spy Harry Palmer (Joe Cole) is dragged into a darker mystery. Meanwhile, a certain former MI6 operative is one step ahead. Ali Catterall

Story continues

Jeremy Kyle Show: Death on Daytime

9pm, Channel 4

For 14 years, Jeremy Kyle headed up a problematic yet widely accepted show that took advantage of the disadvantaged for point-and-gasp entertainment. But in 2019, it was taken off air in the wake of a participant who took his own life after failing a lie detector test. In this two-parter, former guests whose lives were affected by the show and behind-the-scenes whistleblowers tell all. HR

Film choice

Ali, 10pm, BBC Two

Will Smith in Ali. Photograph: Frank Connor/AP

With Will Smith a front-runner again for an Oscar with tennis tale King Richard, here’s a chance to see another of his nominated performances. In Michael Mann’s bold, sweeping 2001 biopic he brings natural charm and wit to the role of Muhammad Ali – from 1964 when the boxer was still Cassius Clay to his comeback in the intensely dramatic Rumble in the Jungle fight in 1974. With such a larger-than-life character, the film struggles at times to glean insight but it’s a victory on points. Simon Wardell

Live sport

Women’s Super League Football: Tottenham v Man City 12.15pm, BBC Two. Top-flight encounter at the Hive.

Premier League Football: Chelsea v Newcastle 2pm, Sky Sports Main Event. From Stamford Bridge. Followed by Arsenal v Leicester at 4pm.





