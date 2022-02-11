TV tonight: why were 16 Italian children really taken from their families?
A forensic five-part documentary unpicks a 90s case involving accusations of sexual abuse and satanism. Plus, a bar in a bomb shelter. Here’s what to watch this evening
Veleno: The Town of Lost Children
9pm, Sky Documentaries
In the 90s, 16 children were taken from their families in northern Italy and placed into care. After being accused of running a paedophile ring, the parents have always maintained their innocence. This five-part documentary follows a journalist unpicking the case decades later. Were these children victims of satanic abuse, or did hysteria blur the truth? It’s a slow, sometimes salacious, burn, but everyone involved is treated with respect thanks to director Hugo Berkeley’s forensic approach. Henry Wong
Your Garden Made Perfect
8pm, BBC Two
More garden design under the cheerful supervision of host Angela Scanlon. Tonight’s biggest challenge for the designers is Andrew and Paolo – Paolo is easy-going enough, but Andrew’s amiable yet persistent control-freakery will need to be overcome. Phil Harrison
George Clarke’s Amazing Spaces
8pm, Channel 4
Tonight, a Norfolk dad surprises his camping-crazy kids with a renovated VW van, while an Isle of Wight bomb shelter becomes a bijou bar. Elsewhere, master craftsman Will Hardie checks out a Russian-inspired Grayson Perry creation on an Essex riverbank. Ali Catterall
A Discovery of Witches
9pm, Sky Max
The penultimate episode gives fans of the fantasy series some of the pay-offs they’ve been waiting for, as Diana (Teresa Palmer) once again causes waves in the Bodleian library, as she did back at the very start. Plus, a big villain is comprehensively whupped. Jack Seale
Dating No Filter
10pm, Sky Max
Half Gogglebox, half First Dates, this series lets a pair of sofa-bound comedians commentate on date footage. Returning for a second series, the talent roster includes London Hughes, Asim Chaudhry and Joel Dommett, who are on fine, zingy form as they shoot out quips such as: “He’s dressed like he’s going to bundle her in a van!” Alexi Duggins
The Graham Norton show
10.35pm, BBC One
It’s a line-up of Oscar winners tonight, with Helen Mirren and Jim Broadbent chatting about their new film The Duke. Bridgerton’s Golda Rosheuvel also joins in. AD