TV tonight: why were 16 Italian children really taken from their families?

A forensic five-part documentary unpicks a 90s case involving accusations of sexual abuse and satanism. Plus, a bar in a bomb shelter. Here’s what to watch this evening





Veleno: The Town of Lost Children

9pm, Sky Documentaries

In the 90s, 16 children were taken from their families in northern Italy and placed into care. After being accused of running a paedophile ring, the parents have always maintained their innocence. This five-part documentary follows a journalist unpicking the case decades later. Were these children victims of satanic abuse, or did hysteria blur the truth? It’s a slow, sometimes salacious, burn, but everyone involved is treated with respect thanks to director Hugo Berkeley’s forensic approach. Henry Wong

Your Garden Made Perfect

8pm, BBC Two

More garden design under the cheerful supervision of host Angela Scanlon. Tonight’s biggest challenge for the designers is Andrew and Paolo – Paolo is easy-going enough, but Andrew’s amiable yet persistent control-freakery will need to be overcome. Phil Harrison

George Clarke’s Amazing Spaces

8pm, Channel 4

Tonight, a Norfolk dad surprises his camping-crazy kids with a renovated VW van, while an Isle of Wight bomb shelter becomes a bijou bar. Elsewhere, master craftsman Will Hardie checks out a Russian-inspired Grayson Perry creation on an Essex riverbank. Ali Catterall

A Discovery of Witches

9pm, Sky Max

The penultimate episode gives fans of the fantasy series some of the pay-offs they’ve been waiting for, as Diana (Teresa Palmer) once again causes waves in the Bodleian library, as she did back at the very start. Plus, a big villain is comprehensively whupped. Jack Seale

Dating No Filter

10pm, Sky Max

Half Gogglebox, half First Dates, this series lets a pair of sofa-bound comedians commentate on date footage. Returning for a second series, the talent roster includes London Hughes, Asim Chaudhry and Joel Dommett, who are on fine, zingy form as they shoot out quips such as: “He’s dressed like he’s going to bundle her in a van!” Alexi Duggins

Story continues

The Graham Norton show

10.35pm, BBC One

It’s a line-up of Oscar winners tonight, with Helen Mirren and Jim Broadbent chatting about their new film The Duke. Bridgerton’s Golda Rosheuvel also joins in. AD