TV tonight: why not have a festive snoop around Britain’s Most Expensive Houses?

Britain’s Most Expensive Houses

9pm, Channel 4

What better time of year to think about excess than Christmas? Presumably this is the rationale for the timing of a series examining the palatial abodes on the books of one of the world’s largest luxury estate agencies. Think a 102-room neoclassical mansion in north Wales and a “mega-mansion” in Windsor with its own fitness centre, pool and staff quarters. Alexi Duggins

Billionaire Blooms

7pm, Channel 4

Florals? For winter? This one-off show follows the world’s most celebrated, high-end florists as they put together some of the most impressive Christmas displays out there. Prepare to feel ashamed of that drooping poinsettia. Hollie Richardson

Worzel Gummidge: Calliope Jane

7.15pm, BBC One

In the third episode of this run of seasonal specials, a travelling fair comes to Scatterbrook. Worzel recalls the legend of a fairground with an enchanted organ that sent humans to sleep so that scarecrows could enjoy the rides without fear of being seen. Bill Bailey guest stars. HR

Lady Gaga at the BBC

11.20pm, BBC Two

Lady Gaga at the BBC. Photograph: Guy Levy/BBC

Fresh from her brilliant performance as Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci, Lady Gaga gets exactly what she wanted for Christmas: an “at the BBC” treatment. Expect to revisit renditions of her belters, including Shallow and Paparazzi. HR

Celebrity Quizness

10pm, Channel 4

Tom Allen hosts a famed-up version of the silly, clever quiz where unusual question-setting (eg rounds where almost all the answers are the same) demands nimble thinking. Willing to look mildly foolish are Siobhán McSweeney, Jo Brand, Robert Rinder and AJ Odudu. Jack Seale

Frankie Boyle’s 2021 New World Order

10pm, BBC Two

Who better to spread some Christmas cheer than … er, Frankie Boyle? He attempts to make sense of the past 12 months – or at least poke a big stick at them – in this end-of-year special. Guests are yet to be confirmed, but their reviews and discussion of the bewildering year that was 2021 are guaranteed to be brutally funny (if we don’t laugh, we will surely cry). HR

Film choice

A Star Is Born (Bradley Cooper, 2018), 9pm, BBC One

Every generation gets its version of this rags-to-riches tale – and gen Z’s boasts the splendid Lady Gaga in a role already graced by the likes of Judy Garland and Barbra Streisand. Bradley Cooper – also the director and co-writer – co-stars as the over-the-hill, alcoholic country singer Jack, who discovers Gaga’s younger waitress, Ally, doing a number at the drag bar where she works. Seeing her potential, he mentors her to success and they inevitably fall in love. However, the less Ally needs him, the more Jack resents her fame and changing musical direction. A remake that has interesting things to say about the power balance in relationships. Simon Wardell

Live sport

Premier League football: Brentford v Manchester City 8.15pm, Amazon Prime Video. Plus Chelsea v Brighton at 7.30pm.