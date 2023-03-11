TV tonight: a very special episode of Gogglebox

Gogglebox: 10 Year Anniversary Special

9pm, Channel 4

Watching people watch TV? Really? On 7 March 2013, Caroline Aherne invited us inside the living rooms of the Siddiquis, Leon and June, Steph and Dom, and the Michaels as they tuned in to One Born Every Minute and the news to prove just how great a concept this was. The nation has lost two TV greats in the decade since – Leon and Aherne – but the show is still going strong, and this special episode reminds us of some of the best bits. Hollie Richardson

Crufts

3pm, Channel 4

The terriers and the hounds are up next in the search for Best in Show. Then the somewhat harshly named Scruffts gives crossbred dogs their chance to shine in Most Handsome Dog Crossbreed, before the International Freestyle Heelwork to Music competition. HR

Pointless Celebrities

7.50pm, BBC One

An all-comedians special, featuring online Tory-spoofer Rosie Holt and old-school agitator Mark Steel, as well as Lou Sanders of Taskmaster fame and the unpredictable wildcard Luke McQueen. Also in search of pointless answers are Nabil Abdulrashid, Shaparak Khorsandi, Amy Gledhill and Chris Cantrill. Jack Seale

Dusty at the BBC: Volume 2

8.45pm, BBC Two

Dusty Springfield performing on It's Lulu in 1970. Photograph: Michael Putland/Getty Images

A night devoted to heartsick 60s soul empress Dusty Springfield begins with this new compilation of vintage BBC performances, including husky renditions of Son of a Preacher Man and The Look of Love. It is followed by the 1999 documentary Definitely Dusty and a 1979 concert at London’s Royal Albert Hall. Graeme Virtue

Paris Police 1905

9pm, BBC Four

The classy and claustrophobic French vice squad period drama continues. This week, an outbreak of syphilis leads to an extreme reaction from Adolphe, but also to a breakthrough as the dead man from the Bois de Boulogne is identified. But far from tying matters up, this leads to a discovery that throws the case wide open. Phil Harrison

The Jonathan Ross Show

9.40pm, ITV1

Niall Horan – you know, him from One Direction – is back with a new single, apparently. He’ll be in Ross’s studio to perform it, along with Love Island host Maya Jama, Bake Off’s Prue Leith and Off Menu podcaster James Acaster. HR

Live sport

International T20 Cricket: Bangladesh v England 8.30am, Sky Sports Main Event The second in the three-match series from Nirpur. The final match of the series is on Tuesday at 8.30am on Sky Sports Main Event.

Women’s Super League Football: Chelsea v Man United, 12.15pm, BBC Two From Kingsmeadow.

Six Nations Rugby Union: Scotland v Ireland, 2.15pm, BBC One From Murrayfield, Edinburgh.