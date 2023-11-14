TV tonight: a very bizarre hour with Louis Theroux and Pete Doherty

Louis Theroux Interviews

9pm, BBC Two

Theroux’s time with Pete Doherty ranges from absurd (he recalls urinating on a French police station counter) to deeply complicated (he responds to accusations over Mark Blanco’s suspicious death in 2006) and almost slapstick in parts (boozy blackcurrant juice goes down the wrong pipe). It’s a hugely compelling watch, and it is hard to reconcile this “mild-mannered” man with his wild past. Hollie Richardson

Secrets of the Aquarium

8pm, BBC Two

“You can never be stressed in here,” claims one staff member at the National Marine Aquarium. “We’re all gonna die!” cries another, as he gets into the shark tank. This behind-the-scenes series is a magical watch – it’s hard not to fall for Larry the reclusive lobster who only leaves his cave to play with biologist diver Andrew, and Friday the green turtle who bit assistant curator Emma on the bum. HR

The Great British Bake Off

8pm, Channel 4

Refreshingly back to basics, or just a bit boring? A divisive series continues, offering places in the semi-final for those who can navigate the first-ever party week. Before a chocolatey showstopper, the bakers must master a staple of garden parties, wakes and hurried urban lunches: the sausage roll. Jack Seale

The Australian Wars

9pm, BBC Four

Fifty years after James Cook claimed Australia’s east coast, a pitiless war was raging between the Indigenous Australians of Tasmania and the savage settlers. Yet, as Rachel Perkins explores, it was a war that was never officially declared, and is still glossed over today via “a collective case of amnesia”. An ugly indictment of colonial abuses. Ali Catterall

Portillo’s Andalucia

9pm, Channel 5

Michael Portillo continues his tour of the Spanish southern region with a stay in Málaga. After joining one of Spain’s biggest street parties, he heads to the school where his younger sister was a nun and teacher. He then helps harvest grapes for wine, and meets Michelin-starred chef Benito Gómez – who shows off his extraordinary range of lards. HR

Story continues

Banged Up: Stars Behind Bars

9.15pm, Channel 4

The gripping and gritty reality show welcomes two new inmates: after spouting his views about prisons for years, columnist Peter Hitchens’s introduction to HMP Shrewsbury provides an immediate wake-up call; “Guardian-reading type” Tom Rosenthal, meanwhile, can’t resist the prison cliche of smuggling in tobacco. Elsewhere, tractor-porn-loving inmate ex-MP Neil Parish comes unstuck. Hannah Verdier