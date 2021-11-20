TV tonight: unpicking the disturbing ongoing legacy of the British empire

Sathnam Sanghera takes an emotional look at how the British empire shaped modern Britain. Plus: it’s musicals week on Strictly. Here’s what to watch this evening





Empire State of Mind

9pm, Channel 4

“I’ve learned how to hide my feelings in public but actually ... I get really, deeply upset. I’m regularly on the verge of tears when this subject comes up.” Empireland author Sathnam Sanghera takes an emotional, comprehensive look at the ongoing legacy of the British empire in the UK today. In this first of two episodes, Sanghera speaks with people from all perspectives as he retraces contemporary racism and draws disturbing parallels between then and now. Hollie Richardson

Strictly Come Dancing

6.35pm, BBC One

It’s week nine, and as Glitterball time edges ever closer, the celebrities must strut their stuff to musical soundtrack hits. Will Rose and Giovanni, and AJ and Kai continue to lead the way – or could another couple hit the right notes for the judges? Hannah J Davies

Paul McCartney at the BBC

7.55pm, BBC Two

It’s Macca’s turn to get the “at the BBC” treatment in this 90-minute celebration of his musical legacy. Cue a seemingly endless reel of recorded performances. Snippets from a recent interview with superfan Bob Mortimer provides plenty of Beatles anecdotes. And no prizes for guessing with which song they choose to sign off. HR

The Chase Celebrity Special

8.30pm, ITV

The ubiquitous Bradley Walsh invites four more celebrities to try to stay one step ahead of the Chaser to earn cash for their chosen charities. Can former Corrie star Catherine Tyldesley, saucy entrepreneur Levi Roots, comedian Chris McCausland, and keyboard wizard Rick Wakeman keep up the pace? Graeme Virtue

Queen of Speed

9pm, Sky Documentaries

Zip through the glamorous, deeply sexist 1980s with this rich biography of rally driver Michèle Mouton. She and her co-driver Fabrizia Pons – the first women to get anywhere near the top of the sport – recall how open-shirted boors constantly doubted them as they, nevertheless, challenged thrillingly for the 1982 world championship. Jack Seale

The Jonathan Ross Show

9.30pm, ITV

Tonight, David Walliams, Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins join Ross to provide the laughs. Louis Theroux also plugs his new book, Theroux the Keyhole, while Kevin Hart – star of Netflix series True Story – joins over Zoom. HR

Film choice

The Queen of Spades, 2.15pm, Talking Pictures TV

The Queen of Spades. Photograph: Studiocanal/Shutterstock

Director Thorold Dickinson only came on board this 1949 adaptation of a Pushkin story with five days’ notice, but you wouldn’t guess it from the meshing of its sumptuous design, expressionist camerawork and melodramatic acting. A supernatural period drama set in 1806 St Petersburg, it stars Anton Walbrook as a lowly army engineer who believes frail, old aristocrat Edith Evans knows the secret to winning a card game, and he’ll do anything to get it, including seducing her naive companion (Yvonne Mitchell). Simon Wardell

Live sport

International Rugby Union: Scotland v Japan 1pm, Amazon Prime Video. From Murrayfield. Followed by England v South Africa at 3.15pm, and Wales v Australia at 5.30pm.



Premier League Football: Liverpool v Arsenal 5pm, Sky Sports Main Event. From Anfield.