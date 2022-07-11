TV tonight: trolls, debt and sexism – just an average day at Ackley Bridge

Ackley Bridge

10pm, Channel 4

“The loony lefty stuff won’t wash up here; you’re not in London now.” That’s the kind of comment new teacher Asma faces from her colleagues in the fifth season of this topical high school drama set in Yorkshire. Top Boy’s Ashley Walters directs the first two episodes (the full season airs this week, with a double bill every night), as the teachers, pupils and parents of Ackley Bridge navigate issues such as online trolling, debt and sexism – all the light stuff. Hollie Richardson

Filthy Business

8pm, BBC Three

After being furloughed in lockdown, West Midlands friends Cam and Oli set up a successful waste-management business. It’s an odd choice of documentary subject – why not focus on the refuse collectors who didn’t financially benefit while working through the pandemic? – but we see their business bromance story. HR

Aids: The Unheard Tapes

9pm, BBC Two

In the last episode of this compelling series, experts recall a sense of hopelessness while trying to find an effective drug as the number of deaths rapidly rose. At the heart of it are the voices of John, Jeremy and Tony that we have heard via tape throughout. They candidly, and often humorously, talk about the prospect of both dying –and continuing to live. HR

Westworld

9pm, Sky Atlantic

Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) returns from the Sublime with the gift of prophecy and one aim: “To save the world.” But as wingman Stubbs (Luke Hemsworth) narrowly dodges death lasers, Maeve (Thandiwe Newton) and Caleb (Aaron Paul) find themselves amid a massacre, as the Man in Black returns. Danielle De Wolfe

The Invisible Pilot

9pm, Sky Documentaries

Gary Betzner was a crop-duster pilot who walked away from 11 crashes. He was also, seemingly, a happy husband and father. Then, in 1977, he jumped off a bridge to his death. Or did he? This three-part documentary, which becomes wilder with each additional detail, tells a scarcely believable story of identity swapping, drugs and political scandal. Phil Harrison

Big Zuu’s Big Eats

10pm, Dave

Katherine Ryan guest stars for the uber-smiley grime artist and chef. He fries crisps for her, recreates a Canadian cake and pops a buffalo chicken garnish on top of a bloody mary infused with clam juice. “I’m not gonna lie, this is sounding super butters,” complains the chef, before drinking it anyway. Alexi Duggins

Film choice

A Knight’s Tale (Brian Helgeland, 2001), 6.20pm, Film4

Brian Helgeland’s comic medieval adventure is a terrific slice of entertainment, with Heath Ledger coming into his own as a lead actor. Ledger plays William, a squire who learns to joust and, masquerading as a knight, becomes a sporting hero – while catching the eye of the noble Jocelyn (Shannyn Sossamon). Paul Bettany co-stars as Geoffrey “Geoff” Chaucer in a film that nods towards the poet’s work while glorying in its anachronisms – a formal dance set to David Bowie’s Golden Years is a highlight. Simon Wardell

Live sport

Women’s Euro 2022: England v Norway 7.35pm, BBC One. Leah Williamson leads England in their second game at Falmer Stadium in Brighton.