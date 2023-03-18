TV tonight: the triumphant return of Challenge Anneka

Challenge Anneka

8.50pm, Channel 5

The theme tune! The jumpsuit! The buggy! Anneka Rice is back with her big-hearted community challenge series – and it’s like nothing has changed. Rice kicks things off by helping to revamp a dog shelter ahead of its 60th anniversary, and our host still has more energy than all the pups put together. Hollie Richardson

Bettany Hughes’ Treasures of the World

6.50pm, Channel 4

The always fabulous Hughes continues her epic exploration with a trip to Turkey’s underground cave cities of Cappadocia, as well as visiting Urfa, which is believed to be Abraham’s birthplace. Rich, untold history. Hannah Verdier

Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel

7.55pm, BBC One

Not content with just one Saturday night appearance, Jonathan Ross joins radio’s Vick Hope, rugby hero Gareth Thomas, Newsnight’s Victoria Derbyshire, comedian Tom Allen, YouTuber Chunkz and DJ turned author Sara Cox. Surely between them they can help someone win big? HR

Paris Police 1905

9pm, BBC Four

The immersive period police procedural continues with Inspector Jouin (Jérémie Laheurte) in an even worse mood than usual – he’s in danger of being framed as a paedophile. Still, this is clearly a sign that he’s making progress in his investigations – with Fiersi now in tow, the Chateau de Bagatelle is firmly in his sights. Phil Harrison

Dublin Narcos

9pm, Sky Documentaries

As this fascinating series concludes, it’s the 90s and the Celtic Tiger is roaring. In terms of drugs that can only mean one thing: cocaine. However, huge profits mean huge risks for everyone involved, including journalists. Enter the astonishingly courageous Veronica Guerin, a reporter who got too close to the truth. PH

The Jonathan Ross Show

9.55pm, ITV1

Ross shoots the breeze with Liam Neeson, ahead of his new thriller Marlowe; Mel Giedroyc, who has a new podcast out; comedian Munya Chawawa, after his appearance in new romcom Rye Lane; and jazz crooner Lady Blackbird, who performs in the studio. HR

Film choice

Boston Strangler, out now, Disney+

The true story of the killer, or killers, who murdered 13 women in Boston, Massachusetts, in the early 1960s is filtered through the work of two female news reporters in Matt Ruskin’s gripping drama. Keira Knightley brings a no-nonsense steeliness to her portrayal of journalist Loretta McLaughlin, the first person to see a link between the killings. Joining forces with a more experienced colleague Jean Cole (Carrie Coon), she follows leads, uncovers further deaths and tails suspects, while the city police flounder. McLaughlin’s increasingly obsessive quest, and its lack of closure, is reminiscent of David Fincher’s Zodiac, as is the personal toll it exacts on her. Simon Wardell

Call Jane, 2.55pm, 9.55pm, Sky Cinema Premiere

In these post-Roe v Wade times, here’s a sharp reminder of what it was like in the 60s before the abortion ruling came into effect. Elizabeth Banks plays Joy, a lawyer’s wife and mother of a 15-year-old girl. When her second pregnancy places her in a life-threatening situation and the hospital refuses a termination, she calls a helpline that provides illegal abortions. Late to the cause of women’s liberation, Joy is drawn into their necessary but morally fraught work in a film from Phyllis Nagy that retains optimistic top notes despite the injustice. SW

Live sport

Cycling: Milan-San Remo, 8.45am, Eurosport 1 The first Monument of the season.

Six Nations Rugby Union: Scotland v Italy, noon, BBC One France v Wales is on ITV1 at 1.55pm followed at 4.30pm by Ireland v England, with Johnny Sexton hoping to lead the home team to the grand slam.

Premier League Football: Chelsea v Everton, 5pm, Sky Sports Main Event At Stamford Bridge.

FA Cup Football: Man City v Burnley, 5.25pm, BBC One The first quarter-final at the Etihad.