TV tonight: travels in (war)time in Kate Atkinson’s Life After Life

Ursula learns to live again – and again – in this period drama with a fantasy twist. Plus: Derry Girls meets Children in Need. Here’s what to watch this evening





Life After Life

9pm, BBC Two

Thomasin McKenzie and Sian Clifford star in this pleasing four-part adaptation of Kate Atkinson’s award-winning 2013 novel. It’s a wartime drama with a curious fantasy twist, following Ursula (McKenzie): a girl who lives through both world wars and is reborn each time she dies. In each new life, a sense of deja vu helps her to avoid past fatal mistakes. Clifford is great in her most serious screen role to date as Ursula’s mother, Sylvie, and Jessica Hynes appears as the family’s housekeeper. Hollie Richardson

Freeze the Fear With Wim Hof

9pm, BBC One

It’s day two of the Iceman’s celebrity challenge, and Hof wants them to hold their breath underwater for three minutes. He also jumps off a bridge after telling them they will have to attempt it by the end of the series. First, though, Tamzin Outhwaite, Dianne Buswell and Owain Wyn Evans have a long chat about farts. HR

Julia

9pm, Sky Atlantic

Sarah Lancashire and David Hyde Pierce are a golden couple in this delightful biographical drama about the pioneering 1960s TV chef Julia Child and her husband, Paul. Tonight, Julia and her loving entourage – all alive with creative wit but dented by personal sadness – hit California, where they find San Francisco is full of Child fans. Jack Seale

Derry Girls

9.15pm, Channel 4

Last week’s opener of the final series was good, but tonight’s episode is brilliant – the gang is back at school and taking part in a Stars in Their Eyes contest for Children in Need. Naturally, they all take it very seriously. But Erin is distracted by a rumour that her mammy is having an affair. HR

Hullraisers

9.50pm, Channel 4

Sexual frustration, threesomes and being tempted to abandon your kids by the side of the motorway are the topics for tonight’s episode of this sitcom about motherhood. Don’t be fooled by the title – the warm, quietly funny antics have a universality that makes its location feel almost secondary. Alexi Duggins

Story continues

The King

10pm, Sky Atlantic

Luca Zingaretti is jail boss Bruno Testori, ruling over his kingdom with an iron fist in this opening episode of Italy’s first prison drama. Though his life outside has gone wrong, within the San Michele penitentiary Testori’s word – whether ruthless or peculiarly compassionate – is law. Ali Catterall

Live sport

Premier League Football: Liverpool v Man United 7pm, Sky Sports Main Event. Action from Anfield.