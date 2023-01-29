TV tonight: Tommy and Catherine are ready for a face-off in Happy Valley

Hollie Richardson, Graeme Virtue, Jack Seale, Phil Harrison
·2 min read

Happy Valley

9pm, BBC One

First things first: Catherine is pulled up over those Todmorden aliens. Meanwhile, a newly free Tommy is clocking up the miles on his bike. As the inevitable face-off with Catherine approaches in next week’s conclusion, the buildup is almost physically painful. We’ll also find out how Faisal’s killer storyline weaves into it all. Trust in Sally Wainwright for a worthy finale. Hollie Richardson

His Dark Materials

7.10pm, BBC One

For its penultimate episode, the cerebral fantasy drama embraces full-on action movie bombast as the long-brewing Dust-up between callous deity Metatron and Lord Asriel’s ragtag rebellion kicks off above the Abyss. With the future of the multiverse at stake, can young heroes Lyra and Will cut through the chaos to find their daemons? Graeme Virtue

The Great Pottery Throw Down

7.45pm, Channel 4

It’s raku week, a type of Japanese pottery, and the potters are asked to craft a pair of hanging planters worthy of the judges’ tearful praise. Then an old face returns: 2017 semi-finalist Freya Bramble-Carter, a student at the time but now an acclaimed ceramic artist, sets a spot test with an emphasis on fine decoration. Jack Seale

Call the Midwife

8pm, BBC One

Talk turns to male mental health and contraception in this week’s visit to 1960s Poplar. Spencer’s erratic behaviour worsens after his girlfriend gives birth, which prompts Dr Turner to conduct a psychiatric review. Meanwhile, Sister Veronica introduces local men to the vasectomy. HR

Vera

8pm, ITV1

More reliable-as-clockwork cosy crime for a Sunday night. This time, Vera (Brenda Blethyn) heads out to sea where a lighthouse has been the scene of some funny business. The body of well-liked sailor Frank Channing has been found lashed to a boat. A tragic accident? Inevitably, it turns out that the last days of Frank’s life were anything but plain sailing. Phil Harrison

Search Party

10.30pm, BBC Three

The first season of this scathing dark comedy about New York millennials concludes with a double bill (fear not – there are four more seasons on iPlayer). Will Dory find Chantal? And will her obsession make or finally break her relationship with Drew? It’s such good fun finding out. HR

Live sport

One-Day International Cricket: South Africa v England, 7.30am, Sky Sports Main Event Jos Buttler leads the T20 World Cup holders in game two at Bloemfontein. The third match is on Wed at 10.30am.

FA Cup Football: Brighton v Liverpool, 12.45pm, ITV1 At the Amex Stadium. Followed by Wrexham v Sheffield United at 4.05pm on BBC One.

