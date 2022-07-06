TV tonight: time to discover the summer’s hottest reads
The Sky Arts Book Club Summer Reads Special
8pm, Sky Arts
TV as undemonstrative as this is surprisingly rare, which is a shame because listening to people share ideas about things that interest them is usually a delight. This literary discussion show – which tonight is offering summer-holiday reading ideas – sees Andi Oliver and Elizabeth Day joined by authors and readers as they trade recommendations and chat about their latest books. Tonight’s focus is on Caleb Azumah Nelson’s novel Open Water and Minnie Driver’s memoir – and both writers are in the studio. Phil Harrison
George Clarke’s Remarkable Renovations
9pm, Channel 4
“Crikey! It needs a little bit more than a lick of paint …” exclaims George Clarke in a crumbling courtyard. Returning for a second series, a host of enviable domestic transformations awaits. Tonight sees pig farmer Paul aptly convert a former slaughterhouse into a family home – but has he bitten off more than he can chew? Danielle De Wolfe
Big Proud Party Agency
9pm, BBC Three
With party curator Ryan Lanji vowing to “see you at your midlife crisis”, tonight’s episode answers the perpetual question: how many unicorns can you fit in a swimming pool? Creating an unforgettably Instagrammable 18th birthday party for identical twins Holly and Charlotte, the show turns Southampton into a little slice of Ibiza. DDW
Bradford on Duty
9pm, BBC Two
This cheerful five-part hymn to the public servants of Bradford concludes. And for tonight’s finale, they’re rolling out the big guns: it’s the turn of the city’s heroic NHS staff to get their recognition. This episode does have an implicitly polemical subtext, looking at how pressure on hospitals is forcing the NHS to care for patients in their homes. PH
The Savoy
9pm, ITV
Less fly-on-the-wall and more fly in the soup, this series continues to go behind the scenes at the luxury London hotel. This run has been distinguished by a post-Covid giddiness – guests seem to have higher expectations than ever. Tonight, a new butler arrives, and Enzo is under pressure to deliver the perfect afternoon tea. PH
Hypothetical
10pm, Dave
Josh Widdicombe and James Acaster continue their quest to challenge comedians with ever wilder hypothetical situations. In the finale, Victoria Coren Mitchell and Isy Suttie team up against Rosie Jones and Toussaint Douglass. Likely to be the only show with an extended Moses bit and a Mr Motivator cameo. Henry Wong
Sport choice
Uefa Women’s Euro 2022 Football England v Austria, 7pm, BBC One
Norway v Northern Ireland is on BBC One, Thu, 7pm, with Spain v Finland on BBC Two, Fri, 4.45pm, and Germany v Denmark on BBC Two, Fri, 7.45pm.