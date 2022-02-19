TV tonight: test your telly trivia with the return of Paul Sinha’s quizshow

Paul Sinha’s TV Showdown

9.40pm, ITV

Calling all telly-heads: this comedy quizshow, which first launched during last year’s lockdown, is back to test your TV trivia. Paul Sinha – AKA star of The Chase and all-round genius – is on quizmaster duties once again, with actor Fay Ripley and comedian Rob Beckett returning as team captains. Tonight they are joined by Katherine Ryan, Denise Lewis, Gregg Wallace and Big Zuu – who, surely, must know a thing or two about television between them. Hollie Richardson

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

7pm, ITV

Fresh from introducing their big money gameshow Limitless Win, Ant and Dec return with the format that has always worked hugely well for them. In tonight’s Takeaway, all the usual ingredients: Stephen Mulhern helms Ant v Dec, and a chance for a live audience member to win items from the adverts. Plus, the pair pull a welcome prank on newbie farmer Jeremy Clarkson. HR

Pointless Celebrities

7.40pm, BBC One

An edition all about family, the competing celebrity pairings are: father and son David and James Acaster, partnered commentators Steve Cram and Allison Curbishley, dad and stepdaughter Chris Packham and Megan McCubbin, plus sporty siblings Anyika and Iffy Onuora. Graeme Virtue

Wondrous Wales

8pm, Channel 4

There’s no time like a miserable February for a summertime safari through Wales. In this delightful tour, we meet workers in three national parks, from Snowdonia to the Brecon Beacons. There’s lots to see, but it’s impossible not to fall for the residents of Cardigan Bay – Britain’s biggest population of bottlenose dolphins. Henry Wong

Stevie Wonder at the BBC

8.30pm, BBC Two

The Beeb goes big on celebrating Stevie Wonder tonight, airing his 1995 studio concert A Night of Wonder and 2008’s Live at Last show at the O2. First up, though, he’s getting some “at the BBC” treatment – like all the musical greats do. Expect archived performances of classics such as Love’s in Need of Love Today, Superstitious and, of course, I Just Called to Say I Love You. HR

Story continues

The Promise

9pm, BBC Four

The compelling, bleak French crime drama continues to patiently unfurl across two connected timelines. At times, Sarah (Sofia Essaïdi) seems doomed to walk the same troubled and obsessive path as that of her detective father Pierre (Olivier Marchal) a couple of decades previously. Tonight, she fights to stay on the case of the missing girls. Phil Harrison

Film choices



Kimi

12.40pm, 8pm, Sky Cinema Premiere

Zoë Kravitz in Kimi. Photograph: Claudette Barius/AP



Steven Soderbergh’s lean, gripping Hitchcockian thriller stars Zoë Kravitz as Angela, a “voice stream interpreter” for an Alexa-style virtual assistant called Kimi. She has become trapped in her (salary-inappropriate) apartment with agoraphobia, as trauma from an assault is exacerbated by Covid lockdowns. But after hearing what she thinks is a murder she pushes herself to go outside to solve the “crime”. Rear Window and The Conversation are clear touchstones but that doesn’t detract from the film’s pleasures. Simon Wardell

Kes

9.05pm, Talking Pictures TV

A classic of British social realism, Ken Loach’s 1969 drama also has a large dose of symbolism in its story of a poor boy and his wild bird. David Bradley’s put-upon working-class teenager Billy is looking at a dismal future stuck on his Barnsley estate, but training a baby kestrel offers him an imaginative freedom unavailable in his school life or at home. The ritual humiliations of a PE lesson and canings by the headmaster show how education without empathy can destroy lives, but a glimpse of hope is offered by the natural world. SW

Live sport

Premier League Football: West Ham v Newcastle United

11.30am, BT Sport 1

At the London Stadium. Followed by Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur at 5pm on Sky Sports Main Event.

Premiership Rugby Union: Bath v Leicester Tigers

2.30pm, BT Sport 2

From the Recreation Ground.



Boxing: Amir Khan v Kell Brook

Sat, 6pm, Sky Sports Box Office

A welterweight bout between rivals Khan (pictured above) and Brook at the Manchester Arena.