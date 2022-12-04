TV tonight: a terrified Richard Branson made this film in case he died in space

Branson

9pm, Sky Documentaries

“Sorry, this is bizarre,” billionaire Richard Branson says through tears at the start of this four-part documentary, filmed 16 days before he rocketed into space last year. He documented his 72-year legacy with director Chris Smith in case “something’s gone awry” – and, yes, “bizarre” is a good word to describe it. Part one rewinds to the 60s, when he left school to set up a magazine and Virgin Records. Hollie Richardson

My Life at Christmas With Sally Phillips

10.30am, BBC One

In this winter warmer three-part series, Sally Phillips meets those who have experienced life-changing Christmases. She first chats to the Rev Richard Coles, whose partner died in December 2019, then Lemn Sissay, who spent many years in care during the festivities, and finally Shirley Ballas, whose brother killed himself at Christmas. HR

The Earthshot Prize 2022

5.30pm, BBC One

Prince William’s environmental awards ceremony gives five eco-solutions £1m each to further their work. Supposedly it’s inspired by JFK’s Moonshot – which funded humanity’s journey to the moon against all odds. Last year, the likes of Ed Sheeran, Coldplay and KSI performed, so expect a star-studded night. Alexi Duggins

SAS Rogue Heroes

9.15pm, BBC One

The irresistible series slams down a rollicking finale. A fruity take on Winston Churchill from Jason Watkins sets in train the gang’s defining mission: protect supply lines to Malta by any means necessary. Even bolder escapades than usual are brilliantly underscored by Connor Swindells as a commanding officer whose suaveness masks a wounded soul. Jack Seale

Simon Schama’s History of Now

9.30pm, BBC Two

In an episode about equality, the historian visits the hall he sat in while James Baldwin made his groundbreaking speech in Cambridge in 1965. He then hails Nina Simone’s Mississippi Goddam, which captured the “storm of anger” around the murders of Black people in the US. And an interview with Margaret Atwood shows how prescient The Handmaid’s Tale really was. HR

Tim Minchin: This Cultural Life

10.20pm, BBC Four

The Aussie composer and comedian is currently riding high with the well-received film version of his 2011 stage hit, Matilda the Musical. But there have been plenty of bumps in Minchin’s road from cabaret to Hollywood and back. In the company of John Wilson, he reflects on his musical origins and zig-zagging career. Graeme Virtue

Film choice

Cow, 10.30pm, BBC Two

This moving observational documentary from Andrea Arnold (American Honey, Wuthering Heights) gets up close and personal with a dairy cow called Luma – following her giving birth, having her calf taken from her, being milked, giving birth, etc. Up-the-nostril cameras tail her and her offspring in and out of sheds, pens and fields to offer a sense of the restricted existence of farm animals – and perhaps pause for thought when you buy your next litre of milk. It’s far from a campaigning film, though, even if it’s easy to ascribe emotions – grief, pain, anger, joy – to Luma and her separated calf; moments of beauty and humour add shading to a portrait of a life spent in the service of humans. Simon Wardell

Live sport

Women’s Super League Football: Reading v Tottenham, 12.30pm, BBC Red Button At Select Car Leasing Stadium.



