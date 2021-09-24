TV tonight: Ted Danson swaps purgatory for city hall in Mr Mayor

Mr Mayor

8.30pm, Sky Comedy

Inhabiting a role that doesn’t feel a million miles aways from his (fabulous) turn as a penitent demon in The Good Place, Ted Danson stars as Mayor Neil Bremer in this promising comedy from Tina Fey and Robert Carlock. Bremer is an open-hearted optimist – but those aren’t qualities that always play well in high office. Cue a crash course: why shouldn’t you eat on camera? How can you help your daughter accept living in a “gross old mayor house”. And how many things can realistically be described as “the lifeblood of our city”? Phil Harrison

Inside Culture

7.30pm, BBC Two

What are you laughing at? In the first of a new run of the review series, Mary Beard explores the concept of chortling. She chats to those who professionally court it, such as David Baddiel, and asks Sophie Scott, a professor of cognitive neuroscience, whether we should be taking laughter a lot more seriously. Ali Catterall

Grantchester

9pm, ITV

The gentle, nostalgic police drama starring Robson Green and set in an idealised version of the 1950s continues. Here, a group of American airmen interrupt a quiet night shift with some rowdy behaviour at a quarry. But worse is to come when one of them dies in custody, turning a regrettable episode into a potential diplomatic incident. PH

The Cleaner

9.30pm, BBC One

A busy week for Greg Davies concludes as his new sitcom continues. In this episode, his accident-prone, tactless crime-scene cleaner Wicky finds himself locked out of a house he’s supposed to be working in. Worse still for an enthusiastic carnivore, he finds himself needing a series of favours from a vegan. PH

The North Water

9.30pm, BBC Two

The authentically grimy 19th-century whaling voyage continues, with nervy doctor Sumner (Jack O’Connell) grappling with the grisly murder of cabin boy Hannah while malevolent harpoon man Drax (Colin Farrell) radiates IDGAF energy. Genuinely chilling, and not just because of the Arctic setting. Graeme Virtue

The Graham Norton Show

10.35pm, BBC One

Norton’s back, with pre-eminent pop crooner Ed Sheeran performing his latest single. Plus: No Time to Die stars Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch and Léa Seydoux take to the red chairs to discuss one of the most-anticipated blockbusters of 2021 (and 2020, and 2019). Hannah J Davies

Film choice

A Monster Calls (JA Bayona, 2016), 11.25pm, BBC One

Much in the spirit of The BFG, JA Bayona’s adaptation of Patrick Ness’s novel has a troubled boy finding friendship in the form of an unfeasibly large, fantastical chum. The Liam Neeson-voiced tree giant is ferocious, but easily out-emoted by Lewis MacDougall’s Conor – a young master of fearful misery. PJH

Live sport

Golf: The Ryder Cup 1pm, Sky Sports Ryder Cup. The foursomes kick off the US v Europe competition at Whistling Straits golf course in Haven.

IPL Cricket: Royal Challengers Bangalore v Chennai Super Kings 2.50pm, Sky Sports Cricket. From Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Premiership Rugby Union: Gloucester v Leicester Tigers 7pm, BT Sport 1. From Kingsholm Stadium.