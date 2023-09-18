TV tonight: tantric togas – a history of sex through the centuries

Sex: A Bonkers History

9pm, Sky History

Is this bonkathon history series just an excuse for Amanda Holden to do some naughty cosplay? Probably – she slips into a Spartan mini-toga within five minutes of the first episode, which explores the “sex-mad” ancient eras. But her game approach, along with historian Dan Jones’s more educational bits (such as the ancient Egyptians’ natural remedy for erectile dysfunction), is marvellously entertaining. Hollie Richardson

Jimmy Doherty’s New Zealand Escape

8pm, Channel 4

The TV farmer is exploring New Zealand’s foodie produce in this new series. He starts his journey at the country’s most southerly point, Stewart Island, where he learns about sustainable fishing. Then he jumps on a beach motorcycle and heads to a women-only sheep and deer farm. HR

Laura Kuenssberg: State of Chaos

9pm, BBC Two

Was Boris Johnson a good prime minister? That is the question put to the likes of Matt Hancock, Nadine Dorries, Jacob Rees-Mogg, William Hague and Sajid Javid this week. For a politician whose election win was based on a promise of stability, it is interesting to go over how events were handled during his tenure. HR

My Mum, Your Dad

9pm, ITV1

Week two of the dating show that proves singletons in their 40s and 50s are just as insecure and unpredictable as the younger visitors to Love Island. Their adult offspring cringe as they watch their parents on screen, but with affection. Davina McCall offers encouraging smiles. Jack Seale

Bad Behaviour

9pm, BBC Three

The slow-burning Australian drama about the butterfly effects of bullying at a remote all-girl boarding school continues. In the present day, at an awkward reunion at a funeral Jo re-examines some of her traumatic memories; flashbacks to a fraught camping trip 10 years ago may help fill in the blanks. Graeme Virtue

Juice

10pm, BBC Three

Accurately described by creator Mawaan Rizwan as a “trippy joyride”, this new sitcom follows Jamma (Rizwan) who uses daydreams to navigate his chaotic life. He has just been promoted at work, but elsewhere has a bad reaction to his boyfriend’s declaration of love and his mother’s overbearing self-indulgence. HR

Live sport

Premier League football: Nottingham Forest v Burnley, 6.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event At the City Ground.