TV tonight: strike a Pose for the final time

Photograph: Eric Liebowitz/BBC/FX

Pose

10pm, BBC Two

The third and final season of Ryan Murphy’s hit dramatisation of the 1980s and 90s New York ballroom scene now reaches UK screens. We open in 1994 with the newly-elected mayor Rudy Guiliani cracking down on sex work in New York, while the Aids crisis continues to be felt amongst the LGBT community. The House of Evangelista is also brought together in scrutinising the OJ Simpson police chase and arrest, before ending in a showdown against the fame-hungry House of Khan at the Summer Solstice Ball. Ammar Kalia

Baboons: Rules of the Troop

8pm, Sky Nature

We follow four families of different baboon species in this continent-crossing nature documentary. From the mountains to tempestuous rivers, harsh savannahs and vast coasts of Africa, we witness how the primates adapt for survival in such challenging conditions. AK

Baptiste

9pm, BBC One

After the events at Jozsefvaros, Emma Chambers (Fiona Shaw) is having to come to terms with fresh trauma as the search for her family continues to hit dead ends. Can depressive detective Julian Baptiste (Tcheky Karyo) keep her hopes alive? Thanks to Kamilla and her husband, there’s a dramatic discovery. Phil Harrison

Professor T

9pm, ITV

The British remake of the Belgian crime series continues, with Ben Miller’s commitment to the role of quirky criminologist and university academic turned crimefighter Jasper Tempest holding together an otherwise patchy production. This week, he aims to locate a missing six year old girl. Hannah J Davies

The Handmaid’s Tale

9pm, Channel 4

This Elisabeth Moss-directed episode is shadowy in both lighting design and themes, as June unleashes her furious vengeance on the Waterfords and Aunt Irene. Is confrontation the only righteous response to the handmaids’ trauma? June thinks so, but she’s struggling to rally other survivors. Ellen E Jones

Hot Tub Brits: More Bubbles Please!

9pm, Channel 5

Channel 5’s light factual programming reaches peak form here, gathering together a group of jacuzzi aficionados to wax lyrical about the benefits of owning your own hot tub. Tonight, financier Brendan takes delivery of a £30,000 jacuzzi that has to be lifted over his house. AK

Film choice

Muppets Most Wanted. Photograph: Jay Maidment/AP

Muppets Most Wanted, 3.30pm, BBC One

This addition to the Muppets menagerie has Ricky Gervais as new manager Dominic Badguy taking the gang on a European tour that ends with Kermit banged up in a Siberian gulag. There’s a ludicrous crowd of star cameos – from Chloë Grace Moretz to Christopher Waltz – but it’s a froggy, porcine joy, as ever. Paul Howlett

Live sport

MotoGP 12.30pm, BT Sport 2. Grand Prix of Styria race.

Championship Football: Fulham v Middlesbrough 1pm, Sky Sports Main Event. Followed by Coventry City v Nottingham Forest at 4pm.

Cricket: Oval Invincibles Men v Trent Rockets Men 6.45pm, Sky Sports Main Event. The Hundred match from Kia Oval.