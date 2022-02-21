TV tonight: the Starstruck lovers’ worlds collide at a glitzy bash

More obstacles for Tom and Jessie when his brother turns up less than sober. Plus, a look at the thought processes of two of the world’s worst dictators. Here’s what to watch tonight





Starstruck

10pm, BBC Three

It’s New Year’s Eve and Tom is throwing a star-studded party – the kind where, when Jessie says she works in a cinema, the other guests assume she means in the film industry. Tom’s incredibly drunk and unbearable brother is also there and, inevitably, causes problems. Hollie Richardson

Rise of the Nazis: Dictators at War

9pm, BBC Two

This three-part series continues to drill down into the psychology of the dictators involved in the second world war. Tonight, the horrors of the eastern front are assessed via the feverish minds of Hitler and Stalin. By 1942, Hitler had appointed himself commander-in-chief. Meanwhile, Stalin was preoccupied with the popularity of General Georgy Zhukov. Phil Harrison

Jobfished

9pm, BBC Three

Did working from home during the pandemic enable a great job scam? In this gripping documentary, Catrin Nye speaks to the work-hungry people who claim they were recruited by a flashy ad agency, only to find out months later that it wasn’t what it claimed to be – and that its co-founder didn’t exist. HR

Couples Therapy

10pm, BBC Two

An elusive, frustrating session with Dr Orna Guralnik, full of relationships in which the couple concerned can’t identify the exact issue that is causing them problems. It’s still compelling, however, especially when Orna steps in and makes a firm intervention, as she does with Elaine, a woman who feels her husband doesn’t prioritise her needs. Jack Seale

Moors Murders: The Witness

9pm, Channel 4

Is there anything more to be said about two of history’s most notorious serial killers? The makers of this three-part documentary about Ian Brady and Myra Hindley think so, offering analysis of previously unseen prison letters that began after Hindley’s brother-in-law, David Smith, reported the pair to the police the morning after they murdered Edward Evans. Tonally, it is often uncomfortable to watch. HR

Euphoria

10.05pm, Sky Atlantic

It’s nice when Euphoria remembers that it’s a show about school. Tonight, it’s a term-time staple: the school play. Lexi has taken time-honoured advice and written what she knows, but how will her classmates react? It’s an ambitious, exhilarating hour – with a show-stopping musical number – and a lovely turn in the spotlight for the often-overlooked Lexi. Henry Wong

Film choice

The Neon Bible (Terence Davies, 1995), 2.05am, Film4

A rare chance to see one of Terence Davies’s less celebrated films – but any of his films would be worthy of your time. He turns his poetic, image-led focus on to the lives of children in 1940s America with an adaptation of the novel by John Kennedy Toole. It follows David (Jacob Tierney), whose harsh life in rural Georgia – the Bible belt, where religion wields constrictive power – is brightened by his Aunt Mae. Gena Rowlands is vibrant as the has-been singer with a rebellious streak. Simon Wardell