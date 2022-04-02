TV tonight: a star is born on Starstruck

Starstruck: The Final

8.30pm, ITV

“Under pressure, diamonds are made,” says judge Adam Lambert about the six finalists in this glorified karaoke contest. While “diamond” might be a stretch, the winner will be walking away with a £50,000 prize. Tina Turner, Billie Eilish and Lionel Richie are among the stars (well, the singers doing impressions of them) taking to the stage – and it’s up to the studio audience to vote for the best. Hollie Richardson

TOTP: The Story of 1993

7.35pm, BBC Two

These journeys through our pop yesteryears might be clip shows but they still make for excellent, nostalgic entertainment. We’ve reached 1993 – a year synonymous with recession and 2Unlimited’s No Limit. Elsewhere, there are signs of a new British pop sensibility in the shape of Suede and Saint Etienne. Phil Harrison

Chernobyl: The New Evidence

8pm, Channel 4

The concluding part of a revealing documentary looks at the cover-up that followed the world’s most notorious nuclear farrago, and how bad the (literal) fallout was. The latter brings surprises, such as the woman who has continued to live happily in the exclusion zone. It turns out that she simply likes the quiet. Jack Seale

Hidden

9pm, BBC Four

The Snowdonia-set crime series continues apace, as DCI Cadi John and DS Vaughan make an arrest in the middle of the night, bringing builder Piotr Korecki in for questioning after analysing CCTV footage. Could this gentle giant really have murdered Ifan Williams? Ali Catterall

Killing Eve

9.15pm, BBC One

In tonight’s episode of the thriller we are in Berlin in 1979, when the foundations of the Twelve were being set. Meanwhile, in the present day: Eve attempts to take a hostage, while Carolyn chases down a key target from her past, and Villanelle embraces her murderous side, getting creative again with her killings. HR

Paul Sinha’s TV Showdown

10pm, ITV

Anita Rani, Sarah Hadland, Ed Byrne and Jamie Laing take on the easygoing telly quiz tonight – with a guest appearance from Rainbow’s Zippy. “What does ‘chis’ stand for in Line of Duty?” and “A European version of Saturday Night Takeaway was made in which country?” are two of the questions host Sinha has for them. HR

Film choice

Blue Velvet, Saturday, 1.20am, Film4

With one of the great opening sequences – houses framed by white picket fences and firemen waving from their passing truck lead into a man having a heart attack on a lawn infested by beetles – David Lynch’s much-imitated 1986 thriller announced its assault on suburbia. His protagonist, student Jeffrey (Kyle MacLachlan), is lured from middle-class naivety into an underworld of violence, drugs and perverse sexuality – lorded over by Dennis Hopper’s terrifying crime boss Frank Booth – and discovers his own capacity for darkness in the process. Simon Wardell

Live sport

Women’s Six Nations Rugby: Wales v Scotland Sat, 4.30pm, BBC Two. Italy v England is on Sunday at 2.30pm on iPlayer and Red Button.

Premier League Football: Man United v Leicester Sat, 5pm, Sky Sports Main Event. Live from Old Trafford. Followed by West Ham v Everton on Sunday at 2pm and Tottenham v Newcastle at 4pm, both on Main Event.

Women’s International Cricket: World Cup Final Sat, 1.30am, Sky Sports Cricket. Overnight coverage of the final at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.