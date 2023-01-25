TV tonight: Stacey Solomon’s tidying show is genuinely very helpful

Sort Your Life Out

9pm, BBC One

Sunny Stacey Solomon is back with her dream team of storage experts and tidiers to help create more space in family homes. It’s a relief to have someone who understands normal life more than most hosts fronting similar shows. “It’s not fair that the people with big houses get to save on their products,” Solomon replies when told you should save money by bulk-buying only if you have the space. “Bulk-buying for all!” Hollie Richardson

Emergency: First Time Medics

8pm, W

Another addition to the fly-on-the-wall hospital series canon, this 10-parter follows 26 freshly qualified doctors doing real-time shifts at Reading’s Royal Berkshire Hospital. It starts with Hira and Claire on their first late shift, and initial worries about building-pass photos quickly dissipate. HR

Surgeons: At the Edge of Life

9pm, BBC Two

This week at Addenbrooke’s Hospital, we have front-row seats as surgeons perform brain surgery on a patient (who is awake) to remove a tumour. Meanwhile, another team races against time to tackle an infected aneurysm that could burst at any moment. Make sure you finish dinner before tuning in, and be ready to hold your nerve. HR

Next Level Chef

9pm, ITV1

Perfecting burger and chips proves harder than it looks, as the 10 remaining chefs target the mouthwatering £100k prize. Tonight, team immunity is up for grabs, as chefs Gordon Ramsay, Paul Ainsworth and Nyesha Arrington put on the pressure in the three-storey kitchen. Danielle De Wolfe

Wagspiracy: Vardy v Rooney

9pm, BBC Three

It is one of the greatest stories ever told, but what more can be said about the Wagatha Christie case? This documentary attempts to add more insight into what happened between the warring Wags Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney, digging into the secret workings of the tabloid press, public relations and agents involved. HR

Our Flag Means Death

10pm, BBC Two

This period comedy starring Rhys Darby and Taika Waititi casts sensitive modern men (mostly) in a violent pirate adventure. That’s pretty much the whole joke, and while it’s not a bad one, the show is never quite funny or gripping enough to escape its own ingrained diffidence. Tonight, Blackbeard and Stede experience life-changing identity crises. Phil Harrison