TV tonight: solving the 1992 murder of Rachel Nickell

Cold Case Forensics: The Murder of Rachel Nickell

9pm, ITV

“Every contact leaves a trace; it’s just whether or not we’re clever enough to find it.” Dr Angela Gallop is a leading forensic scientist who has helped crack some of the UK’s most notorious cold cases since the 70s. In this new three-part series, she recalls some of those, starting with the murder of mum-of-one Rachel Nickell on Wimbledon Common in 1992, which Gallop was asked to solve a decade later. Hollie Richardson

Dragons’ Den

8pm, BBC One

Plenty of classic Den scenarios this week: an extremely nervous pitcher, a business that might be too good to invest in, someone who to date has sold only two units, and an entrepreneur who forces the Dragons to pitch to them. Two of the above are the same person! The products include van alarms, handbags and a shopping app. Jack Seale

The Dog House

8pm, Channel 4

Say a little prayer for Albie, the jack russell puppy, who needs to win over 10-year-old George’s parents if he wants to go home with them. Then, retired businesswoman June finds her match in Duchess the bassett hound who likes the finer things in life – and rightly so. HR

The Apprentice

9pm, BBC One

Given that most of this reality series’ obnoxious business wannabes will soon find themselves on their bike, it’s an appropriate challenge this week. They’re taking on an electric motorcycle as part of the task that always has the most potential for comically bad results: having to create an advertising campaign. Alexi Duggins

Marie Antoinette

9pm, BBC Two

After seven years with Louis and no heir produced, it’s little surprise that Marie has taken to wandering the corridors looking sad, yet as bewigged and glamorous as ever. Is a hasty removal of stockings and a surprise visit from her chirpy brother Joseph enough to save the marriage and the Franco-Austrian alliance? Hannah Verdier

Grayson Perry’s Full English

9pm, Channel 4

Continuing to collect trinkets for his exhibition on Englishness, Perry heads to the countryside – where 3-4% of the population are minority ethnic – and meets Rukiya, who runs the only halal tearoom in the Peak District. Then, it’s on to a village that has taken in 20 Ukrainian refugees. HR

Film choice

The Levelling (Hope Dickson Leach, 2016), 1.15am, BBC Two

Hope Dickson Leach’s debut is a moving, lucid drama about the financial knife-edge that farmers in the UK exist on, as well as the bonds that can bind or break families. Ellie Kendrick’s veterinary student Clover returns to her father’s dairy farm on the Somerset Levels after her brother Harry’s suicide. As she tries to uncover why he killed himself, she works through long-held antagonisms with dad Aubrey (a superbly nuanced David Troughton) about her childhood and leaving home. The always believable Kendrick does the heavy emotional lifting in a film suffused with loss and desperation. Simon Wardell