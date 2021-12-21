TV tonight: snogging under the mistletoe (before Omicron)

When Gogglebox meets First Dates. Plus, celebratory family feasts with Andi Oliver. Here’s what to watch this evening





Dating No Filter: Under the Mistletoe

10pm, Sky Max

The dating show that perfectly marries Gogglebox and First Dates for our entertainment returns. London Hughes, Jayde Adams, Joel Dommett, Emily Atack and Tom Allen are just some of the excellent comedians snuggling up on the sofa in pairs to watch videos of people going on festive first dates. The pantomime date is just one of the many moments that leaves them cringing behind their hands. Hollie Richardson

Sarah Beeny’s New Life in the Country at Christmas

8pm, Channel 4

Having struggled to get their Somerset pad in shape, the Beeny family will hope for a festive payoff. But they wouldn’t be the Beenys if they didn’t make life more difficult for themselves for entertainment purposes. Accordingly, they’re building a treehouse and brewing some homemade mead. Phil Harrison

Christmas University Challenge

8.30pm, BBC Two

Nothing says “yuletide” like Jeremy Paxman hurrying along conferring quizzers. In tonight’s episode of the festive run, a face-off between alumni-based teams from Winchester and Bradford. Comedian Shaparak Khorsandi represents the former, and property expert Martin Roberts the latter. Alexi Duggins

A Taste of Christmas With Andi Oliver

9pm, BBC Two

The highly affable TV chef meets three very different families from Glasgow as they create celebratory feasts for their nearest and dearest, and tell the story of their city with food – its culture, spirit and history. HR

Philip: Prince, Husband, Father

9pm, ITV

This tribute to the long-serving royal consort, who died last April at the age of 99, makes much of his forthrightness, sense of duty and love of family. But while the tone is reverent it does not shy away from Philip’s contentious relationship with the media. Gyles Brandreth and Joanna Lumley are among those paying tributes. Graeme Virtue

Landscapers

9pm, Sky Atlantic

Story continues

What started as a darkly comic retelling of a true crime story turns into a surprisingly emotional and sometimes uncomfortable deep dive into the troubled backstories of two convicted killers in love – Susan and Christopher Edwards (Olivia Colman and David Thewlis). Kate O’Flynn is particularly brilliant as the seemingly steely DC Emma Lancing. HR

Film choice

Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball and Javier Bardem as Desi Arnaz in Being the Ricardos. Photograph: Glen Wilson/AP

Being the Ricardos (Aaron Sorkin, 2017), Amazon Prime Video

In the 1950s 60 million US viewers watched Lucille Ball’s TV sitcom I Love Lucy. Aaron Sorkin’s fascinating, sharply witty biopic is structured round the production of one weekly episode, when a press rumour that Ball (a sparky Nicole Kidman) is a communist gains traction. Also, her trust in the fidelity of her husband and co-star Desi Arnaz (Javier Bardem) starts to falter. The politics of state, Hollywood and gender come into play, as Ball and Arnaz fight her corner. Simon Wardell

Live sport

EFL Cup football: Arsenal v Sunderland 7.45pm, Sky Sports Main Event. Quarter-final action.