TV tonight: a shocking insight into Iran’s repressive regime

Inside the Iranian Uprising

9pm, BBC Two

In reaction to the death in police custody of Mahsa Amini, in September 2022, while she was under arrest for not wearing her hijab “properly”, furious protesters took to the streets of Iran. There have reportedly been more than 500 deaths and 16,000 arrests during the uprisings. This shocking documentary uses footage filmed by local people that has hardly been seen outside Iran due to the regime breaking communications networks. Hollie Richardson

Britain’s Best Beach Huts

8pm, Channel 4

Craftsman Jay Blades and interiors guru Laura Jackson say “wow” a lot as they peruse amazing beach huts that put many of our homes to shame. The first theme is “traditional with a twist”, featuring one that a family has made accessible for people with disabilities who stay in the hut as a day retreat. HR

A Wright Family Holiday

8pm, BBC One

TV star Mark Wright continues his travelogue, as he journeys across the UK with brother Josh and dad “Big Mark”. This week they are in Scotland, where a high-octane Segway trip gets their blood pumping, and a seeming bungee-jumping disaster leads to angst for Mark and Josh. Hannah J Davies

Who Do You Think You Are?

9pm, BBC One

Doctors Chris and Xand van Tulleken take a look at their Dutch ancestry, with a trip to Chatham docks, Amsterdam canals and beyond. The twins’ bond shines through, starting with a family photo of the boys full of “pent-up naughtiness”, before they journey back to their ancestral origins. Hannah Verdier

Secrets of the Bay City Rollers

9pm, ITV

Nicky Campbell fronts this grave one-off about the Scottish boyband who set the charts alight in the 70s, but were sexually abused by their manager, Tam Paton, and others. As Campbell connects his own experiences to those of the Rollers, the result is harrowing but necessary television. HJD

And Just Like That

10pm, Sky Comedy

Did Charlotte (Kristin Davis) make it on to the “milf list” circulating at her children’s school? That is the big question of this week’s Sex and the City sequel double bill. Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), meanwhile, is struggling to recall that brutal shower death scene with Big as she records her audio memoir. HR

Live sport

Golf: British Masters, 1pm, Sky Sports Golf Day one from the Belfry, Sutton Coldfield. Hosted by Nick Faldo. Concludes on Sunday from midday.