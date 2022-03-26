TV tonight: secret KGB files revealed in timely Chernobyl documentary

Hollie Richardson, Ali Catterall, Graeme Virtue and Henry Wong
·2 min read

Chernobyl: The New Evidence

7.30pm, Channel 4

Here’s the second big Chernobyl documentary to air over recent weeks (see also Sky’s Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes). The world’s largest nuclear disaster to date is understandably an endless source of fascination – but Russia’s capture of the plant in February means a more urgent interest in revisiting the event to help contextualise the war. This two-parter reveals formerly secret KGB files that show cover-ups before and after the explosion, and speaks to key witnesses including a KGB general, firemen and a reactor worker. Hollie Richardson

Celebrity Mastermind

6.30pm, BBC One

Having returned safely home from reporting in Ukraine, Clive Myrie invites four more contestants to have a seat. First up, Anne Diamond on the birth of British radar, then TV chef Shivi Ramoutar on Sex and the City, sailing gold medallist Eilidh McIntyre on Karl Lagerfeld, and standup comedian Chris McCausland on Pearl Jam. Ali Catterall


Starstruck

8.30pm, ITV

Tonight is the last heat in ITV’s maximalist karaoke contest, so who will join Freddy, Cher, Tina, Billie and Barbara in the final to potentially win £50,000? Among the hopefuls: Miley Cyrus in cheeky triplicate. Graeme Virtue

Hidden

9pm, BBC Four

The Welsh crime drama ramps up its Scandi sensibilities and noirish depiction of small-town life for this final season. The investigation into a local farmer’s murder deepens, as the team learn how his poor working conditions had caused alarm in the community. Closer to home, Cadi’s potential career change causes friction. Henry Wong

Killing Eve

9.15pm, BBC One

After Hélène gets her out of prison, Villanelle is finally back to her old killer ways, but don’t get too excited – her next target might just make her turn good again. Meanwhile, Eve shares a surprise steamy kiss with someone. HR

Paul Sinha’s TV Showdown

10pm, ITV

What was the name of Dame Edna Everage’s sidekick? Who was the man in the Viper costume in The Masked Dancer? These are the questions that are ever so slightly putting Carol Vorderman, Judi Love, Joe Swash and Shane Richie to the test in this gameshow. HR

Live sport

Women’s Six Nations Rugby Union: Scotland v England 11.30am, BBC Two. Winger Jess Breach (pictured above) and her England team face the Scots in Edinburgh.

Women’s Super League Football: Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur 2pm, BBC One. The north London derby from the Emirates Stadium.

Figure Skating World Championships 4.05pm, BBC iPlayer. British ice dance duo Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson aim high at Sud de France Arena in Montpellier.

International Football: England v Switzerland 4.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event. The first of two World Cup warm-up matches at Wembley. England face Ivory Coast on Tue, 7pm.

Women’s World Cup Cricket: England v Bangladesh 11pm, Sky Sports Main Event. From Basin Reserve in New Zealand.

