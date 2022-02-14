TV tonight: a rough diamond swaps lives with a millionaire

Soup kitchens and skincare regimes are explored in a Channel 4 documentary. Plus, Rise of the Nazis: Dictators at War. Here’s what to watch this evening





The Real Housewives of Belgravia

10pm, Channel 4

Rich-person-meets-poor-person is, typically, a gauche TV format. Does this one – multimillionaire Amanda Cronin and formerly homeless film-maker Martin Read become “friends” who explore each other’s lives for a few weeks – offer anything new and substantial on the UK’s great class divide? On the one hand, Read is in full control of a fair production and no one is left exploited. But, beyond plugging her skincare brand one minute then helping out at a soup kitchen the next, Cronin shares no real learnings from the experience. Hollie Richardson

The Big Design Challenge

8pm, Sky Arts

This Lauren Laverne-hosted format sees eight creatives competing for the chance to exhibit their work at the V&A. Konnie Huq, guest judge for week one, tasks them with creating a children’s play sculpture. But after being split into two teams, will the rival designers work together effectively? Graeme Virtue

Rise of the Nazis: Dictators at War

9pm, BBC Two

Bringing something new to TV coverage of the second world war is no mean feat, but this narratively gripping take on the eastern front comes very close. It invites experts, including an ex-MI6 chief and, erm, Garry Kasparov, to provide psychological insights into the main players in the political mind games. Alexi Duggins

Squad Dates

9pm, BBC Three

Group dating is a thing, apparently. This new show gets two lots of friends to visit each other’s local areas to see if any sparks fly. Tonight, three Lancaster students meet a trio of Middlesbrough students (“I can’t be doing with no ugly dogs,” asserts Tracey). Well, it is Valentine’s Day after all. HR

Starstruck

10pm, BBC Three

Definitely not to be confused with Saturday’s show of the same name – it’s Christmas in this perfect romantic comedy, but Jessie and Tom spend it apart. Instead, the day sees a great Love Actually reference, drunken voice notes and an offering of ham leftovers. HR

Euphoria

10.05pm, Sky Atlantic

Now that Nate and Cassie’s relationship bombshell has dropped – thanks to expert detonator Rue – all eyes are on Maddy. Will she retaliate with her own weapon of mass destruction? It’s Euphoria, so expect some very unreasonable teenage responses. Henry Wong

Film choices

Jerry Maguire (Cameron Crowe, 1996), 9pm, Film4

A top-notch Valentine’s Day double bill starts with Crowe’s romantic drama. Tom Cruise is at peak Cruise – all sharp dressing and slick patter – as sports agent Jerry, whose “mission statement” about caring more and earning less gets him fired. But the NFL-based story of him and his sole remaining client, Rod (an effervescent Cuba Gooding Jr), is a sideline to his relationship with Renée Zellweger’s infatuated employee Dorothy – as he first gets the girl, and then realises he doesn’t deserve her. Simon Wardell

Disobedience (Sebastián Lelio, 2018), 11.50pm, Film4

A subtle choice for a date-night movie, Lelio’s even-handed drama, set in London’s Orthodox Jewish community, is at heart all about love. Rachel Weisz simmers as Ronit, a New York-based photographer who returns to Britain for her rabbi father’s funeral. Having abandoned her religion, she gets a chilly reception, save for childhood friends – and now-married couple – Esti (Rachel McAdams) and Dovid (Alessandro Nivola). Ronit disrupts their committed but passion-free existence, and Esti finds taboo emotions she had repressed for years becoming unavoidable. SW