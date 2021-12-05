TV tonight: a new romance turns into an extraordinary crime story

Samuel Adewunmi leads new BBC courtroom thriller You Don’t Know Me. Plus: the guilty compelling penultimate episode of Close to Me. Here’s everything you watch this evening





You Don’t Know Me

9pm, BBC One

“I’ve done some bad things in my life; you’re gonna know about a lot of them by the time that we’re through.” In the slow-burning opener of this four-part crime drama, damning evidence suggests Hero (Samuel Adewunmi) is guilty of murder. Adamant he’ll prove the charge wrong, he recalls his own version of events. As with most extraordinary stories, it all begins with a boy meeting a girl – but then she disappears. All episodes will be available on iPlayer afterwards. Hollie Richardson

Doctor Who: Flux

6.20pm, BBC One

We’ve reached the concluding episode of the Flux storyline, which sees the forces of darkness in complete control. How will Jodie Whittaker’s Time Lord save the day? There are three special episodes to come with Whittaker in 2022 before the new Doctor is revealed. HR

Mike Leigh: This Cultural Life

8pm, BBC Four

Tonight, film and theatre director Mike Leigh – known for Abigail’s Party, Vera Drake and more – talks to John Wilson about his early life in Salford and his discovery of world cinema in the 1960s. HR

I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here!

9pm, ITV

The reality endurance test enters its last full week, still trying to soldier on without the man who would surely have been the linchpin of the series had he stayed: Richard Madeley. You can, however, expect a few twists and tricks before next weekend’s final. Jack Seale

Close to Me

9pm, Channel 4

Buckle up: the penultimate episode rewinds a year before the fall, this time from the perspective of slippery Rob (Christopher Eccleston). We start to make sense of a series that has been somewhat ridiculous and cringeworthy at times – yet guiltily compelling. HR

Other, Like Me: The Oral History of COUM Transmissions and Throbbing Gristle

10.35pm, BBC Four

Neil Andrew Megson and Christine Carol Newby might not be household names, and their stage personas – Genesis P-Orridge and Cosey Fanni Tutti – might not be on everyone’s playlist. But their performance art collective and band would become among the most influential artistic statements ever. A profile of uncompromising creativity. Ali Catterall

Film choice

The Wife, 11.10pm, BBC Two

When Glenn Close was nominated a seventh time for an Oscar for this 2017 drama, many thought this would be the one for the win. Sadly it wasn’t to be, but Björn Runge’s fine film revolves round her subtle performance. She plays Joan Castleman, married for years to womanising, narcissistic novelist Joe (a marvellously insufferable Jonathan Pryce) who has just been awarded the 1992 Nobel prize in literature. As they visit Stockholm for the ceremony, secrets from the past about his and her creative lives seep to the surface. Close is simply mesmerising here, her face revealing flickers of discomfort, sadness, anger – until the dutiful spouse character she invented sticks in her throat once too often. Simon Wardell



Live sport

Women’s FA Cup Final: Arsenal v Chelsea 1.30pm, BBC One.Action from Wembley, with BBC women’s footballer of the year Vivianne Miedema (pictured) leading the line for Arsenal.

Premiership Rugby Union Leicester Tigers v Harlequins 2pm, BT Sport 2The league pace-setters take on the champions at Welford Road.

F1: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 5.25pm, Sky Sports Main Event.The penultimate race of the season at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit.