TV tonight: Robson Green and Tom Brittney return to investigate more village crimes

Grantchester

9pm, ITV

Robson Green and Tom Brittney return for a sixth season of drama from the Cambridgeshire village of Grantchester. We open in 1958, as the Rev Will Davenport (Brittney) heads off with the vicarage family to a holiday camp for a well-deserved break. Yet disaster is never far away as camp owner Roy Reeves is found dead one morning, causing a reluctant Geordie (Green) to get involved when he sees the local police botching the crime scene. Soon, Will and Geordie suspect a possible poisoning. Ammar Kalia

BBC Proms 2021

8pm, BBC Four

For his debut Prom, singer-songwriter Moses Sumney performs compositions from his standout 2020 double album Græ and 2017 debut Aromanticism, backed by Heritage Orchestra conductor Jules Buckley and the BBC Symphony Orchestra. For fans of experimental R&B, folk and vocal virtuosity. AK

Epic Wales: Valleys, Mountains & Coasts

8pm, Channel 4

The lush greenery and dramatic contours of Wales’s three national parks make this one of the more striking travelogues on the box, with suitably awed narration from Cerys Matthews. Tonight’s instalment includes a sheep roundup, magnificent ospreys, mischievous dolphins and a lichen safari. Graeme Virtue

Deceit

9pm, Channel 4

The final episode of this undercover police drama sees prime suspect Colin Stagg finally on trial for the 1992 murder of Rachel Nickell. Yet, while he is in custody, another killing with remarkable similarities occurs, leaving the weight of evidence squarely on Sadie’s shoulders and the controversial honeytrap plot of which she has been a part. AK

Ian Hislop’s Trains That Changed the World

9pm, Channel 5

Hislop concludes his locomotive series with a history of the famous Great Western Railway, which was engineered by Isambard Kingdom Brunel. Known as the “holiday line” taking passengers to coastal towns in Cornwall and Devon, Hislop takes in the sights on a luxury Pullman service. AK

King Gary

9.30pm, BBC One

Gary’s wedding day dawns as the second series of the amiable sitcom concludes. And he has “a Premier League of problems”. He has fallen out with the event organiser. His mates are running riot. And jungle DJs Fabio and Grooverider are stuck in a farmer’s field. It’s the party from hell – will his dad save the day? Phil Harrison

Story continues

Film choice

The Goonies (Steven Spielberg, 1985), 2.15am, TCM Movies

In this Steven Spielberg story, directed by Richard Donner, the Goonies – a coastal Oregon branch of the Secret Seven – discover a pirate treasure map and set off to find the loot. It’s a slow starter but builds up to some fine mini-Indiana Jones thrills, and has had a long afterlife as a cult movie for children of the 80s. Paul Howlett

Sport choice

Paralympics 2020 noon, Channel 4. Athletics coverage, including the club throw and javelin finals.

Athletics: Diamond League Brussels 7pm, BBC Two. The 13th meeting of the campaign from Brussels.

Women’s Super League football: Manchester United v Reading 7pm, Sky Sports Main Event. Live from Leigh Sports Village.