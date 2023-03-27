TV tonight: the richest, most ruthless and dysfunctional family on TV are back

Succession

9pm, Sky Atlantic

It’s the last series of big money, biting one-liners and backstabbing. The Roy siblings have joined forces to launch online platform the Hundred (“Substack meets MasterClass meets the Economist meets the New Yorker,” says Kendall (Jeremy Strong), who then mentions the time he “smoked horse”). They are also bidding on a multibillion-dollar acquisition in a head to head with their father, Logan (Brian Cox) – who, elsewhere, is celebrating his birthday with Connor (Alan Ruck) and “the disgusting brothers” Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) and Greg (Nicholas Braun). With Shiv (Sarah Snook) and Tom on a trial separation, Logan turning philosophical, and Greg inviting a suspicious date, it’s great to be back in the most awful company in the run-up to a final showdown. Hollie Richardson

Between the Covers

7pm, BBC Two

Tune in for deep dives into Weyward by Emilia Hart and Death and the Penguin by Ukrainian author Andrey Kurkov, keep watching to find out how guests Mel Giedroyc and Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall could have been celebrity cousins. Sophie Duker and Nigel Havers also join in. HR

Blue Lights

9pm, BBC One

From the writers behind The Salisbury Poisonings, this biting police drama follows three (very likable) new recruits who have two months left of probation on the streets of Belfast. As the jam-packed opening episode suggests, none of them have had it easy: former social worker Grace (Siân Brooke) is too personal on the job, Annie (Katherine Devlin) takes a gob of spit to the face and Tommy (Nathan Braniff) is like a rabbit in headlights. Will all of them make it to the end? HR

Great British Menu: The Finals

9pm, BBC Two

The competition to host a meal for Paddington’s 65th birthday reaches the national finals – which will air over the next five days. This week, the eight chefs have to create vegan starters inspired by animations, illustrations or video games. Presumably, given the birthday boy in question, at least some will involve marmalade. Alexi Duggins

Unforgotten

9pm, ITV

As the endgame approaches, Sunny and Jess are getting closer to the truth about Precious – but there’s a twist, as an anonymous call turns the case upside down. The story is gripping but this drama’s strength is also in its settings: from the desolate domestic stories to the polemical edge underpinning the series, it is poignant and pointed. Sinead Keenan and Sanjeev Bhaskar star. Phil Harrison

Walter Presents: All the Sins

12.05am, Channel 4

A late-night season three taster of the disquieting Finnish crime drama set in a strict religious community (all episodes are now available on All 4). After season two’s 1999-set prequel, the timeline snaps back to the present as Helsinki detectives Lauri (intense) and Sanna (pampered) are summoned back north by a killer’s grisly personalised invite. Graeme Virtue