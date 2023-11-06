TV tonight: the remarkable, gruelling story of a gravedigger in Ukraine

The Grave

10.45pm, ITV1

“When there was no shelling, we dug and buried. When there was shelling, we got out.” Vitaly Borovyi is a gravedigger in the city of Izium in north-eastern Ukraine. Following six months of Russian occupation, he recorded and buried nearly 450 murdered Ukrainians in a mass grave in a forest just outside the city. This devastating feature documentary from Allie Wharf tells the city’s story of life and death in the war, how those in the graves are being properly buried and how investigators and intelligence agents are hunting the Russians they believe were responsible. Hollie Richardson

Dad’s Army: The Animations

8pm, Gold

Although five early Dad’s Army episodes weren’t archived by the BBC, audio recordings of them survived – featuring the voices of Arthur Lowe, John Le Mesurier, Clive Dunn and John Laurie. More than 50 years later, they are brought to life through animation in this fan-pleasing new series. It starts with Private Walker being called up to the army. HR

The Long Shadow

9pm, ITV1

This gruelling but finely executed drama reaches the point of Peter Sutcliffe’s arrest – but, as we know, that’s not where the case ended. This concluding episode follows his sentencing and the furious aftermath, including chief constable Ronald Gregory’s appearance on Desmond Wilcox’s talkshow with relatives of the victims. HR

The Gilded Age

9pm, Sky Atlantic

Season two of the glossy, unsophisticated take on the class tensions in the US in the 1880s continues, with further reverberations from the decision not to award high-society interloper Bertha (Carrie Coon) a box at the Academy of Music. Meanwhile, there’s a crisis at the steel plant in Pittsburgh: the workers are unionising! Jack Seale

The Real Manhunter

9pm, Sky Crime

Staunch ex-copper Colin Sutton (played by Martin Clunes in ITV’s Manhunt dramas) fronts this true crime series, back for a third season. The feature-length opener examines one of Sutton’s most high-profile cases: the search for a killer dubbed “the Camden Ripper” after two women were murdered and dismembered in 2002. Graeme Virtue

Story continues

Big Zuu’s Big Eats

10pm, Dave

Australian comedian Sarah Kendall – who once survived being lost in a forest by eating cat food, apparently – is Big Zuu’s guest this week. He serves her “posh cat food” – tinned squid ragu with kibble crumbs, and in return she makes a “salad of shame” – lentils, rice and burnt onion. HR