TV tonight: the real story behind Jimi Hendrix’s critically panned flop

Photograph: Jan Persson/Redferns

Jimi Hendrix Experience: Music, Money, Madness in Maui

9pm, BBC Two

What happened when, in 1970, Jimi Hendrix took a trip to Maui and ended up performing next to a volcano for Chuck Wein’s documentary, Rainbow Bridge? A critically panned flop is what. In this 2020 documentary, archivist John McDermott looks at what was really happening behind the scenes. Using never-before-seen footage and interviews with key players, he promises to show the real Hendrix – who died two months after the concerts. Hollie Richardson

Pointless Celebrities

5.30pm, BBC One

Kicking off another series of TV’s most pointless gameshow (their words not ours), Alexander Armstrong hosts this BBC centenary special (yes, the celebrations are still going strong – hang in there). Some of the Beeb stars taking part: Tony Blackburn, Scott Mills, Maggie Aderin-Pocock and Floella Benjamin. HR

Strictly Come Dancing

7.15pm, BBC One

It’s the first week after the annual jaunt to Blackpool, which means the two-left-footers have long since been weeded out, and all eyes are on the glitterball trophy. Wildlife presenter Hamza Yassin seems to have mastered every style going and must be the favourite. Jack Seale

I Can See Your Voice

8.25pm, BBC One

A yoga instructor, ringmaster and milkman are among the singers trying to convince contestants that their voices won’t strip paint. There’s quite the prestigious reward waiting for them if they can: a duet with no less a luminary than Claire from Steps. Alexi Duggins

I’m a Celebrity ... Get Me Out of Here!

9.15pm, ITV

The early days of a camp untainted by Matt Hancock now seem so far away as the celebrity bear-pit reaches its penultimate stage. Four contestants remain and the public must vote for their jungle monarch tomorrow night. It’s been a classic year of spiders, sniping and sheer escapism. Hannah Verdier

The Jonathan Ross Show

10.20pm, ITV1

Fresh from his successful mission to get a selfie with Taylor Swift at the EMAs, Stormzy performs new music tonight. Kate Hudson – who stars in the Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion – also joins Ross. Completing the guest list: Grammy-winning legend Joan Armatrading and hilarious After Life star Roisin Conaty. HR

Live sport

Rugby Autumn Nations: England v South Africa, 5.30pm, Prime Video Final weekend of matches. Preceded by Wales v Australia at 3.15pm.