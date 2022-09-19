TV tonight: the Queen is laid to rest

Photograph: Alastair Grant/AP

The State Funeral of HM Queen Elizabeth II

8am, BBC One

The Queen will be laid to rest today, with the procession starting at 10.44am when the coffin will be taken from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey in London. The funeral itself will begin at 11am with family members, senior UK politicians, heads of state from across the world and representatives from the charities she supported in attendance. Afterwards, the coffin will travel in procession to Wellington Arch, from where it will go to Windsor. A hearse will take the coffin along the Long Walk to St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle for the committal service. Hollie Richardson

Jamie’s One-Pan Wonders

8.30pm, Channel 4

Jamie Oliver continues to boast about what he can do in a big pan. Tonight, he is putting his own spin on lemongrass chicken, serving up sweet potato chilli with homemade nachos and showing us what sugary magic can happen when using tinned mandarin in a chocolate party cake recipe. HR

24 Hours in A&E

9pm, Channel 4

There’s a trio of unlucky teenagers in need of St George’s hospital’s services this evening: Anthony has come off his motor scooter while celebrating his 18th birthday; 16-year-old Jack has multiple fractures after an electric scooter accident; and 13-year-old Josh has twisted his ankle at school. HR

House of the Dragon

9pm, Sky Atlantic

Incest is a rite of passage for the royals of Westeros. Now that Rhaenyra can tick off “dalliance with Uncle Daemon”, as well as “racy night with Ser Criston Cole”, she is ready to choose her husband. Criston, however, can’t kiss and forget as easily. HR

Question Team

10pm, Dave

Season two of the quiz where Richard Ayoade’s guests take turns to set questions continues. This week goes way beyond the usual panel show boilerplate, with Holly Walsh rebooting Robot Wars, a Jonathan Ross crash course in superheroes and Desiree Burch overseeing a truly unmissable round on cartoons. Graeme Virtue

Second Hand for a Grand

10pm, Channel 4

The observational documentary series about Xupes – a business selling pre-owned luxury items – continues. Tonight, “head of handbags” Reece is on the hunt for a Chanel backpack for a movie actor, while longtime big-spender customer Julia decides to live a more modest life and get some chickens. HR