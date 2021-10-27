TV tonight: Prof Brian Cox’s thrilling exploration of the cosmos

Photograph: Poppy Pinnock/BBC/Brian Cox

Universe

9pm, BBC Two

If William Shatner’s short but oh-so-sweet ascent into space captured your imagination, Prof Brian Cox is here with his epic exploration of the cosmos in this new five-parter. We head to the stars in episode one, which travels back 13.7bn years, using cutting-edge VFX and thrilling orchestral music that compels you to sit up straight, watch agog and utter: “Beam me up, Coxy.” Hollie Richardson

Shetland

9pm, BBC One

DI Jimmy Perez (Douglas Henshall) continues to investigate the killing of a prominent local figure in this pensive crime drama. In this episode, the team look into a second (and possibly related) death on board a dive boat, while community tensions rise over developments around a historical murder. Henry Wong

Extraordinary Extensions

9pm, Channel 4

It was the career change that nobody predicted: rapper Tinie Tempah becoming a property expert thanks to his love of, er, extensions. But hey, he pulls it off. Tonight: an £11m basement in a building in Knightsbridge that was at various times home to the ballerina Margot Fonteyn and the former Panama embassy. HR

Al Murray: Why Do the Brits Win Every War?

9pm, Sky History

Another jocular look at an enduring national neurosis from the Pub Landlord. Al Murray has long probed this particular tender spot and, in this amusing, sporadically perceptive series, his interest in British military exceptionalism deepens. He is joined by the German comedian Henning Wehn to delve into second world war myths. Phil Harrison

Love Trap

10pm, Channel 4

Because the modern dating landscape isn’t brutal enough, here is a bonkers format where a guy literally dumps rejected women through a trapdoor. This week, a spooning challenge and three late additions to the mansion. Romance is officially dead. HR

Outsiders

10pm, Dave

It looks more fun to do than it is to watch, but this comedians-in-a-forest challenge show is diverting enough. Better than the games (blindfold navigation, paintballing) are the times when the comics get to sit and riff, this week on the subject of a “camp deity”. No, not Christopher Biggins; a new god must be conceived for the host, David Mitchell, to worship. Jack Seale

Live sport

League Cup football: Preston North End v Liverpool Sky Sports Main Event, 7pm. Fourth-round match at Deepdale.