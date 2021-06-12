TV tonight: the private life of Grace Kelly

Grace Kelly: Lost Tapes of a Princess

9pm, Channel 4

Even before her tragic death in a car accident in 1982, Grace Kelly was something of a paradox: a ridiculously famous Hollywood icon about whom relatively little was actually known. This documentary has managed to gain a degree of insight into her private life with Prince Rainier of Monaco. For the first time, access has been given to personal family archives, including a tranche of home video footage showing Kelly as a wife and mother as well as a film star. Phil Harrison

In for a Penny

6.30pm, ITV

This final episode of the street gameshow features previously unseen games from all over. That means host Stephen Mulhern popping up everywhere from Torquay to Barry Island to Chester, challenging the Great British public to win a grand while also withstanding his fierce banter. Ellen E Jones

The Wall

7.55pm, BBC One

Go and get ya balls, babe: it’s another edition of the mindlessly watchable gameshow where Danny Dyer talks threateningly to red orbs, a giant wall and the concept of random chance. Hoping to win the proverbial life-changing amount of money this week are Bilall and Shaila from Manchester. Jack Seale

Trooping the Colour: The Queen’s Birthday Parade Highlights

8pm, BBC Two

The ceremony to mark the Queen’s birthday will be tinged with melancholy this year. Of course, there’s the shadow of the pandemic, but it will also be the first such event since the death of Prince Philip. HRH will be accompanied by her cousin, the Duke of Kent. PH

Phil Collins at the BBC

9pm, BBC Two

Collins in 1977. Photograph: Dick Barnatt/Redferns

The career of Phil Collins has been a long, strange trip, moving from oddball prog with Genesis in the 70s to the high-gloss pop-soul of his solo career in the 80s. He has frequently faced critical scorn but has always found ways back into favour. This is a fun run-through of a career that’s had a bit of everything. PH

Casualty

9.25pm, BBC One

Some reckless childcare at a building site adds the classic frisson of dread to an episode concerned with parent-child relations. David and Rosa’s moody teen Ollie has a mystery ailment that might tear the family apart, while heartsick dad Ethan is teaching baby Bodhi about classic Doctor Who. Graeme Virtue

Story continues

Film choice

Kajillionaire, 8.55am, 8pm, Sky Cinema Premiere

Miranda July is a bit of a Marmite film-maker – her quirkiness can irritate as much as it delights – but this comedy is a joy. Evan Rachel Wood stars as the daughter of a very odd family of LA grifters who sees the chance of another life when she is befriended by Gina Rodriguez’s genial stranger. Simon Wardell

Live sport

International Cricket: England v New Zealand 10.30am, Sky Sports Main Event. Day three of the second Test.

Euro 2020 Football: Wales v Switzerland 1.15pm, BBC One. With Denmark v Finland and Belgium v Russia (ITV) to follow.

Tennis: French Open 1.30pm, Eurosport 1. Coverage of the women’s singles final from Paris.