TV tonight: Princess Margaret's Caribbean getaway

Princess Margaret: Queen of Mustique

9pm, Channel 5

Fans of The Crown will be familiar with the personal turmoil that surrounded Princess Margaret’s love affair with the Caribbean island of Mustique. This documentary pairs archive footage with talking heads analysis to detail how a first visit to the island during her 1960 honeymoon with Lord Snowdon led to her being gifted a 10-acre estate by its owner Lord Glenconner. The home she built there outlasted her marriage and became a partying haven. Ammar Kalia

The Masked Singer: The Final

7pm, ITV

The absurdist singing competition reaches its final, with judges Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Mo Gilligan on hand to make outlandish guesses as to the identities of the remaining three singers. All 12 return for a grand finale, and there is a performance from last year’s winner, Nicola Roberts. AK

Sally Lindsay’s Posh Sleepover

7pm, Channel 5

Actor Sally Lindsay upgrades the Airbnb for a night in some of Britain’s finest luxury homes in this series. Tonight, she’s at a £10m mansion in the Surrey Hills, taking in the £200,000 cinema room, 13 bathrooms and a dinner cooked up by the resident private chef. She also chats to owner Pete. AK

Secrets of the Royal Palaces

8pm, Channel 5

If walls could talk, Edinburgh’s Holyrood House wouldn’t shut up. The former residence of Mary Queen of Scots has witnessed all manner of murderous power struggles, Elsewhere, Kate Williams relates the story of a royal tomb raider and his plundering of Charles I’s treasures. Ali Catterall

Casualty

8.20pm, BBC One

As her pregnancy storyline reaches its climax, Fenisha has a bust-up with Ethan – but that turns out to be the least of her worries. Queen of A&E Connie also has a visit from her daughter Grace and Faith is back at work and ready to sort out her love life. And that’s before they even think about treating the patients. Hannah Verdier

Paul Sinha’s TV Showdown

10pm, ITV

How will Richard Madeley cope without ultimate teammate Judy Finnegan by his side? We’ll find out in this series finale of the telly triva-based quiz show. The don of daytime is joining Josie d’Arby from Songs of Praise, actor Emila Fox and comedian John Thomson to put their knowledge to the test. Ellen E Jones

Film choice

Chicago, 10.55pm, Channel 5

Gary Marshall’s zestful adaptation of the Broadway show has a hotshot trio at its centre: Renée Zellweger’s Roxie, who dreams of being a singing’n’dancing queen; Catherine Zeta-Jones’s nightclub dame Velma; and, when both end up in the slammer for murder, Richard Gere’s slick legal eagle Billy Flynn. Paul Howlett

Live sport

Six Nations Rugby Union: Scotland v Wales 4pm, BBC One. Live from BT Murrayfield.

Premier League Football: Leicester City v Liverpool 11.30am, BT Sport 1. A lunchtime kick off from the King Power Stadium.

Test Cricket: India v England 3.40am, Channel 4. Day two of the second Test from Chennai.