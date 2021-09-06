TV tonight: Premier League nostalgia with Eric Cantona, David Beckham and Alan Shearer

Photograph: Story Films/BBC

Fever Pitch! The Rise of the Premier League

9pm, BBC Two

David Beckham’s production company brings a four-part series telling the story of England’s Premier League, from its founding in 1992 to its present-day success and its short-lived rival, the Super League. It opens against the backdrop of a declining interest in football throughout the 1980s, until Rupert Murdoch’s new television network Sky took a punt on the breakaway Premier League. Vinnie Jones, Eric Cantona and Alan Shearer provide their memories. Ammar Kalia

Landmark

8pm, Sky Arts

Gemma Cairney hosts this new series, in which 18 British artists compete for the chance to create a new national landmark for Coventry, City of Culture 2021, using everything from bronze and ceramics to LEDs and inflatables. Hopefully it’s more like the Angel of the North than the Marble Arch mound. Ali Catterall

Silent Witness

9pm, BBC One

In the shattered forensics department, stalwarts Dr Nikki (Emilia Fox) and Jack (David Caves) kick off the 24th series of the drama. Nikki’s cool almost slips when she sees a familiar face in prison, and there’s tension as an inmate goes to appeal. More brooding late nights at the lab, plus a brutal twist. Hannah Verdier

Bin Laden: The Road to 9/11

9pm, Channel 4

With the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on New York approaching, this three-part documentary aims to paint a personal picture of terrorist leader Osama bin Laden’s radicalisation, using interviews with journalists, former al-Qaida members and his own audio recordings. AK

Ready to Mingle

9pm, ITV2

The increasingly ubiquitous Katherine Ryan presents a malevolent new dating show. In a luxury villa, a woman chooses from 12 male suitors, but some of the men are not actually single and are being secretly directed by their partners to try to snatch a cash prize. Cue an awful lot of brazen lying. Jack Seale

First Dates

10pm, Channel 4

Fred Sirieix opens the doors of his romantic restaurant once more. First up and looking for love is 29-year-old wellness practitioner Praem, who is about to have his first ever date with PR coordinator Aisha. Meanwhile, entrepreneur Brad hopes to woo banker Yasmin by arriving in his revved-up Aston Martin. AK

Film choice

Full Metal Jacket (Stanley Kubrick, 1987) 10.55pm, Sky Cinema Greats

Stanley Kubrick’s cool, clinical vision of Vietnam. The first half focuses on the dehumanisation of US recruits through abuse and ritual humiliation; the second is a graphic illustration of the inhumanity of war. Despite an over-schematic structure, it’s superb film-making. Paul Howlett

Live sport

International Test cricket: England v India 10.15am, Sky Sports Main Event. Final day of the fourth Test.

Solheim Cup golf 6pm, Sky Sports Main Event. Final day’s coverage at Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio.

Canadian football league: Hamilton Tiger-Cats v Toronto Argonauts 6pm, BT Sport 1. Live from Tim Hortons Field.