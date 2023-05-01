TV tonight: a powerful end to one of the best new cop shows in ages

Blue Lights

9pm, BBC One

After last week’s Operation Farset disaster, the final episode is spent praying for Gerry (Richard Dormer) to pull through – and it’s a powerful end to what has been an excellent new cop show. As well as exploring the lingering tensions in modern-day Belfast, it has given us training officers and rookies to really root for, especially as they pull together to get justice for Gerry’s shooting. Will the trauma force Jen (Hannah McClean) to redeem herself? And will Stevie (Martin McCann) and Grace (Siân Brooke) finally get it on while sharing packed lunches on the roadside? The show has been commissioned for a second season, so it’s going to be great to get to know them even better. Hollie Richardson

Succession

9pm, Sky Atlantic

Fans who have always suspected Shiv (Sarah Snook) will win this prestige drama’s billion-dollar game got a fillip last week, when her chat with Norwegian magnate Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) seemed to arm her with heavy ammunition. Or is the weird blond moneybags playing her like a cello? Expect more Matsson moves as the final season enters its second half. Jack Seale

Clive Myrie’s Italian Road Trip

6.30pm, BBC Two

Another celebrity travelogue is just what TV needs … Anyway, at least it’s lovely Clive Myrie taking us around his favourite country. He starts in Puglia and Basilicata – the heel and instep of the boot! – where he follows in James Bond’s tyre marks around the city of a thousand caves (in a Fiat, not an Aston Martin). Hollie Richardson

Andrew: The Problem Prince

9pm, Channel 4

As his big brother prepares to be crowned, here’s a two-part documentary about former “spare” Prince Andrew’s disgraced legacy – starting with an icky appearance on Wogan in 1985, in which he explains his “randy Andy” nickname. Later, ex-Newsnight booker Sam McAlister and host Emily Maitlis tell all about that interview. HR

Barry

9.40pm, Sky Comedy

After last week’s fleeting but fun Guillermo del Toro cameo, another acclaimed director pops up in the final season of Bill Hader’s pitch-black hitman comedy. With jailbird Barry’s fate up in the air, the focus shifts to Hank and Cristobal’s fledgling Santa Fe sand empire while Sally finally makes it on to a blockbuster set. Graeme Virtue

Story continues

Greatest Heists With Pierce Brosnan

10pm, Sky History

In September 1971, a gang of thieves tunnelled into the vault of a branch of Lloyds Bank in London’s Baker Street, making off with as yet unrecovered millions. In the first of a new series, the former 007 shows how they pulled off a robbery that was ironically, if fittingly, inspired by a Sherlock Holmes story. Ali Catterall

Film choice

Picture book come to life … The Red Turtle. Photograph: Moviestore Collection Ltd/Alamy

The Red Turtle (Michael Dudok de Wit, 2016), 12.45pm, Film4

The myth of the mermaid mingles with the adventures of Robinson Crusoe in this beautifully realised, wordless animation from Dutch film-maker Michael Dudok de Wit. A nameless man is shipwrecked on a remote Pacific island. He builds a raft to escape but is continually thwarted by a giant red turtle, which then transforms into a young woman. Depicted in washes of moonlight grey, vivid aquamarine and lush green, the encounter between the human and natural worlds becomes a magic-tinged fable, like a children’s picture book come to life. Simon Wardell