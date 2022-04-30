TV tonight: plunge into the rich waters of Devon and Cornwall

Hollie Richardson, Jack Seale, Alexi Duggins, Phil Harrison and Simon Wardell
·4 min read

Channel 4 explores England’s beautiful south-west coast. Plus: test your knowledge on the solar system and classic western films on Celebrity Mastermind. Here’s what to watch this evening


Devon and Cornwall: Fishing Lives

7.15pm, Channel 4

In a new series exploring England’s beautiful south-west coast, the first episode kicks off with a focus on the rich waters and shared fishing heritage. We meet Adam on the Isles of Scilly, who fishes for his family’s fish and chip shop. There’s also Phil in Newquay, who is looking for lobster and crab as he prepares for the local annual fish festival. And over in Mylor, Les is on the hunt for Fal oysters. Hollie Richardson

Romeo & Duet

7pm, ITV

Oti Mabuse hosts another harmlessly inessential round of song-based dating. First up tonight is Liv from Wakefield, blindly assessing whether she’d like to mate with a man who struggles with the long chorus notes in Long Train Runnin’ by the Doobie Brothers. Jack Seale

Celebrity Mastermind

7.20pm, BBC One

In this penultimate episode of the quiz’s current run, The Fast Show’s Charlie Higson tackles classic western films; radio host Adele Roberts shows off about planets of the solar system; comedian Ed Gamble displays his 30 Rock knowledge; and This Country’s Paul Cooper hopes to score with answers on the 1966 World Cup. HR

Pointless Celebrities

7.50pm, BBC One

They might be experts in all things current affairs, but how will news presenters Michael Buerk and John Sergeant fare with guessing what the general public know least and most about? This episode should reveal all, in the celebrity franchise that Richard Osman will continue to present after he leaves the original version. Alexi Duggins

Britain’s Got Talent

8pm, ITV

More variety show madness from the London Palladium, presided over by the nation’s favourite ringmasters, Ant and Dec. Last year’s break has seemingly given the turns more time to hone their acts: whatever surprises tonight brings, they will do well to top last week’s creepy performance from “the Phantom” – or that unusual dog act. Phil Harrison

A Lake District Farm Shop

8.15pm, Channel 4

Tebay services – the pretty motorway stop without a Little Chef in sight – is celebrating its 50th birthday. To mark the occasion, founder John looks back at its risky beginnings. Then, customers are treated to some celebratory sausage and bacon baps, while shopkeepers Alex and Jane look to bring more wildlife into the area. HR

Film choice

By the Grace of God, 9pm, BBC Four

​​In a departure from his usual playful psychological dramas, François Ozon’s 2018 film is a fact-based tale about child abuse in the French Catholic church. When devout parent Alexandre (Melvil Poupaud) discovers his attacker, Father Bernard Preynat, is still working with kids and complains to his Lyon diocese, he receives sympathy but little action. Reporting it to the police, Alexandre inspires fellow victims François (Denis Ménochet) and Emmanuel (Swann Arlaud) to expand the campaign as more crimes – and the church’s cover-ups – come to light. Shot dispassionately, this story’s emotional impact comes from the devastating testimonies of the men whose lives were affected. Simon Wardell

A White, White Day, 12.55am, BBC Two

Rural Iceland police officer Ingimundur (Ingvar Sigurdsson) is on compassionate leave after his wife’s death in a car accident. He’s getting by – grumpily attending counselling, renovating a house and looking after his granddaughter Salka (a wonderfully natural Ida Mekkín Hlynsdóttir). But when he discovers his spouse was having an affair his stability starts to crumble. Hlynur Pálmason’s dark drama uses the country’s landscapes and changeable weather as reflections of Ingimundur’s mental state, his unresolved grief submerged under rain, snow and wind. SW

Live sport

World Championship Snooker 10am, BBC Two. The second semi-final concludes today at the Crucible. The final follows on Sunday and Monday.

Women’s Six Nations Rugby: France v England 2pm, BBC Two. The championship title decider at Stade Jean Dauger in Bayonne.

Premier League Football: Leeds v Man City 5pm, Sky Sports Main Event. From Elland Road. Earlier today, Newcastle host Liverpool at 11.30am on BT Sport 1.




Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Russia removed as host of 2023 worlds in men's ice hockey

    ZURICH (AP) — Russia was removed Tuesday as host of the 2023 world championship in men’s ice hockey that was to be played in Vladimir Putin’s home city St. Petersburg. Citing “concern for the safety and well-being of all participating players, officials, media, and fans,” the International Ice Hockey Federation announced the decision after its ruling council met. The latest blow to Russia in its favored winter sports follows one day after its signature annual international figure skating competi

  • Kaprizov scores in OT, Wild beat Flames 3-2

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov scored a power play goal 44 seconds into overtime on Thursday to give the Minnesota Wild a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames. With the victory, the Wild take over sole possession of second place in the Central Division. Minnesota leads St. Louis by two points with each team having one game remaining on Friday. If the Wild pick up any points in their game against Colorado or if the Blues lose at home to Vegas, Minnesota will have home-ice advantage in its

  • Springer hits game-tying homer in ninth, Tapia has RBI in 10th as Jays rally for win

    TORONTO — All smiles after a wild 6-5 walkoff victory, Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo wanted to punctuate his post-game comments with some spice after his team delivered the dramatics on Tuesday night. "I feel like dropping F-bombs because it's pretty cool what happened," Montoyo said with a laugh. George Springer hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning to tie the game and Raimel Tapia hit a game-winning sacrifice fly in the 10th as the Blue Jays (12-6) beat the reeling Boston Red Sox for the

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes, Raptors' locker room mood down 3-0

    Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. discusses his offensive game against the 76ers, what the mood was like in the Raptors locker room when they were down 3-0 in their series vs. the 76ers, and Scottie Barnes.

  • Joe Biden mistakenly refers to NHL commish as Gary 'Batman' at Bolts WH visit

    Lightning star Victor Hedman couldn't keep it together after U.S. President Joe Biden called Gary Bettman "Gary Batman" during Tampa's White House visit.

  • Raptors fans dunk on Goran Dragic after Nets get swept by Celtics

    Goran Dragic had "higher ambitions" than playing for the Raptors, who have outlasted the Nets in the NBA playoffs.

  • Houston Texans select Metchie III in second round of NFL draft

    The Houston Texans won't have to wait long for Canadian John Metchie III. Houston traded up with the Cleveland Browns to select the Alabama star receiver in the second round, No. 44 overall, of the 2022 NFL draft Friday night. The Texans made the move despite Metchie suffering a season-ending knee injury in the Tide's 41-24 SEC title win over Georgia on Dec. 4. "As far as my recovery, I will be good to play football in July," Metchie told reporters during a videoconference. "I'll be good to go,

  • 'Just scratching the surface': Gary Trent Jr. on Raptors

    Gary Trent Jr. discusses where he wants to improve during the offseason, the Raptors just getting started with their core and why he appreciates Toronto and the organization so much.

  • Jon Rahm part of six-way tie for the lead in Mexico Open

    PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico (AP) — Jon Rahm is the biggest star in the Mexico Open and he lived up to his billing Thursday, chipping in for birdie and making a late eagle putt for a 7-under 64 and a six-way share of the lead in the first round. Jonathan Byrd, Brendon Todd, Trey Mullinax and Monday qualifier Bryson Nimmer also were at 64 from the morning wave. Nimmer played his final five holes in 5 under, including a bunker shot he holed out for eagle on the par-5 sixth hole. Kurt Kitayama faced the

  • Thad Young says Raptors are ‘feeding off the energy’ of their tenacious defense

    Following a massive Game 5 win over the Sixers on Monday, Raptors forward Thaddeus Young credited the team’s game-planning, pace, ball distribution and defensive execution, among other things, for pulling Toronto back into the series. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • How the Raptors jumped on 76ers from opening tip

    The Toronto Raptors led for almost the entirety of Game 5 against the 76ers and it started with relentless activity on both ends in the first quarter. Listen to the full recap and preview of Game 6 on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Scottie Barnes provides an update on his ankle injury

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes reveals how close his ankle is to 100 percent, what he's learned about the postseason and how often he is carrying a basketball around.

  • Nick Nurse on Pascal Siakam, staying focused heading into Game 6

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses his team weathering each storm, Pascal Siakam's impressive game, Scottie Barnes' health and remaining focused heading back to Toronto.

  • Stricker shares the lead and looks like he was never away

    THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Steve Stricker played his first round in 201 days and it seemed as though he was healthy as ever, opening with a 5-under 67 on Friday to share the lead in the Insperity Invitational on the PGA Tour Champions. Stricker dropped only one shot on a windy day at The Woodlands and was tied with Steven Alker and Ernie Els, who drove into a hazard and took bogey on the final hole. Stricker, captain of the winning U.S. Ryder Cup team at Whistling Straits last year, went throug

  • Coyotes rally to beat Predators 5-4 in final Glendale game

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere scored two goals and the Arizona Coyotes rallied from a four-goal deficit to beat the Nashville Predators 5-4 Friday night in their final game at Gila River Arena. Nashville scored three goals in the opening three minutes and went up 4-0 midway through the first period, appearing as if it would spoil Arizona's final game after 19 seasons in Glendale. The Coyotes turned the music back on, setting off roars from more than 15,000 fans with five straight go

  • Winnipeg's IG Field updates COVID-19 protocols for fans and guests

    WINNIPEG — Fans attending games at Winnipeg's IG Field will no longer have to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination. The new policy will begin on May 1 and includes spectators attending Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Valour FC games. Valour FC opens its Canadian Premier League season at IG Field on May 1. Other events at IG Field will also observe this new protocol, unless the event has its own procedures in place. The Winnipeg Football Club says all policies and procedures will remain subject to change

  • NHL's future stars finally get their chance to shine at U18 men's worlds

    Meet the teenage phenoms who will be the talk of the '23 and '24 NHL Drafts.

  • Drake Batherson's two goals lead Senators to 5-4 overtime win vs. Devils

    OTTAWA — Drake Batherson scored his second of the night in overtime to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 5-4 win over the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday. Tim Stutzle, with a pair of goals, and Thomas Chabot also scored for Ottawa (32-41-7). Brady Tkachuk chipped in three assists, while Anton Forsberg made 37 saves. It was a rough night for Chabot and “D” partner Travis Hamonic as they were on the ice for all four of New Jersey's goals. Nolan Foote had a pair of goals for the Devils (27-44-9), who have

  • Fred VanVleet on injuries, Raptors reaching new levels, extension talks

    Raptors guard Fred VanVleet speaks candidly about injuries, why the time is now for Toronto to hit a championship level and whether he is interested in contract extension talks with Raptors.

  • Whitecaps sign Paraguayan midfielder Andrés Cubas as designated player

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps have acquired Paraguayan international midfielder Andrés Cubas via transfer from French club Nîmes Olympique. The Whitecaps said in a release Thursday that Cubas has agreed to a four-year Major League Soccer contract and will count as one of the club's three allowed designated players. The deal includes an option for the final six months of 2026. Cubas will officially join the roster pending receipt of his international transfer certificate, work permit and vi