TV tonight: plunge into the rich waters of Devon and Cornwall

Channel 4 explores England’s beautiful south-west coast. Plus: test your knowledge on the solar system and classic western films on Celebrity Mastermind. Here’s what to watch this evening





Devon and Cornwall: Fishing Lives

7.15pm, Channel 4

In a new series exploring England’s beautiful south-west coast, the first episode kicks off with a focus on the rich waters and shared fishing heritage. We meet Adam on the Isles of Scilly, who fishes for his family’s fish and chip shop. There’s also Phil in Newquay, who is looking for lobster and crab as he prepares for the local annual fish festival. And over in Mylor, Les is on the hunt for Fal oysters. Hollie Richardson

Romeo & Duet

7pm, ITV

Oti Mabuse hosts another harmlessly inessential round of song-based dating. First up tonight is Liv from Wakefield, blindly assessing whether she’d like to mate with a man who struggles with the long chorus notes in Long Train Runnin’ by the Doobie Brothers. Jack Seale

Celebrity Mastermind

7.20pm, BBC One

In this penultimate episode of the quiz’s current run, The Fast Show’s Charlie Higson tackles classic western films; radio host Adele Roberts shows off about planets of the solar system; comedian Ed Gamble displays his 30 Rock knowledge; and This Country’s Paul Cooper hopes to score with answers on the 1966 World Cup. HR

Pointless Celebrities

7.50pm, BBC One

They might be experts in all things current affairs, but how will news presenters Michael Buerk and John Sergeant fare with guessing what the general public know least and most about? This episode should reveal all, in the celebrity franchise that Richard Osman will continue to present after he leaves the original version. Alexi Duggins

Britain’s Got Talent

8pm, ITV

More variety show madness from the London Palladium, presided over by the nation’s favourite ringmasters, Ant and Dec. Last year’s break has seemingly given the turns more time to hone their acts: whatever surprises tonight brings, they will do well to top last week’s creepy performance from “the Phantom” – or that unusual dog act. Phil Harrison

Story continues

A Lake District Farm Shop

8.15pm, Channel 4

Tebay services – the pretty motorway stop without a Little Chef in sight – is celebrating its 50th birthday. To mark the occasion, founder John looks back at its risky beginnings. Then, customers are treated to some celebratory sausage and bacon baps, while shopkeepers Alex and Jane look to bring more wildlife into the area. HR

Film choice

By the Grace of God, 9pm, BBC Four

​​In a departure from his usual playful psychological dramas, François Ozon’s 2018 film is a fact-based tale about child abuse in the French Catholic church. When devout parent Alexandre (Melvil Poupaud) discovers his attacker, Father Bernard Preynat, is still working with kids and complains to his Lyon diocese, he receives sympathy but little action. Reporting it to the police, Alexandre inspires fellow victims François (Denis Ménochet) and Emmanuel (Swann Arlaud) to expand the campaign as more crimes – and the church’s cover-ups – come to light. Shot dispassionately, this story’s emotional impact comes from the devastating testimonies of the men whose lives were affected. Simon Wardell

A White, White Day, 12.55am, BBC Two

Rural Iceland police officer Ingimundur (Ingvar Sigurdsson) is on compassionate leave after his wife’s death in a car accident. He’s getting by – grumpily attending counselling, renovating a house and looking after his granddaughter Salka (a wonderfully natural Ida Mekkín Hlynsdóttir). But when he discovers his spouse was having an affair his stability starts to crumble. Hlynur Pálmason’s dark drama uses the country’s landscapes and changeable weather as reflections of Ingimundur’s mental state, his unresolved grief submerged under rain, snow and wind. SW

Live sport

World Championship Snooker 10am, BBC Two. The second semi-final concludes today at the Crucible. The final follows on Sunday and Monday.

Women’s Six Nations Rugby: France v England 2pm, BBC Two. The championship title decider at Stade Jean Dauger in Bayonne.

Premier League Football: Leeds v Man City 5pm, Sky Sports Main Event. From Elland Road. Earlier today, Newcastle host Liverpool at 11.30am on BT Sport 1.









