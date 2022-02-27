TV tonight: Peaky Blinders returns one last time – and big changes are ahead

Tommy Shelby dons his trusty cap for the sixth and last season of Peaky Blinders. Plus: Stanley Tucci takes a foodie tour of Italy. Here’s everything to watch this evening





Peaky Blinders

9pm, BBC One

Back for its final season, the haunting opening episode of Steven Knight’s gangster drama is dedicated to Helen McCrory, who sadly died last year. She played the Shelby matriarch, Aunt Polly, whose exit is handled delicately and beautifully (tears will fall), then leads the story to its next chapter. Four years after he put a gun to his own head when his plan to assassinate Oswald Mosley failed, Tommy (Cillian Murphy) is now up to his old tricks in post-prohibition America – but there’s more than one big change in him that might just shock fans. Look out for Anya Taylor-Joy’s love-to-hate Gina, too, who gets more airtime after the actor’s multiple award wins. Hollie Richardson

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy

7.20pm, BBC Two

“The city is hot, fast and a feast for the senses.” Stanley Tucci – the irresistibly suave actor who made thousands of fans thirsty with his negroni-making videos during lockdown – could make a greasy spoon with a one-star hygiene rating sound like a sensual place to eat. But here he is in Naples to sample its fares as part of his six-part foodie tour of Italy. “You’ve changed my life,” he tells the woman who hands him a fried pizza – the greatest compliment a cook can receive. HR

Fantastic Beasts: A Natural History

7pm, BBC One

Stephen Fry delights in exploring the world of mythical creatures for this one-off documentary. From a trip to Utah (the site of the densest concentration of excavated dinosaur bones in the world) to delving into the animals of Harry Potter’s wizarding world, and an underwater adventure in between – this was made for Sunday evening family viewing. HR

Trigger Point

9pm, ITV

After five weeks of cliffhangers and iron-willed wire-clipping, ITV’s splashy bomb disposal thriller hits its final countdown. Expo officer Lana “Wash” Washington (Vicky McClure) has been put through the wringer but now has to deal with a street-sized gas explosion threat. Can she scupper the operation and track down the mastermind? Graeme Virtue

Louis Theroux’s Forbidden America

10pm, BBC Two

Has any branch of the entertainment industry been more transformed by technology than porn? After the online sex avalanche of the early internet era, platforms such as OnlyFans have given performers a chance at safety and autonomy. As this latest eye-opening exploration from Louis Theroux indicates, porn’s #MeToo moment might be close at hand. Phil Harrison

The Curse

10pm, Channel 4

This superb 80s-set heist comedy continues with our hapless East End gang drowning in cash but unable to spend it. Time to partner up with an elite money launderer … might a continental crim with a cool nickname fit the bill? Meanwhile, banged-up Clive (Peter Ferdinando) has retribution on his mind and decides to put out a hit. GV

Film choice

In the Earth, 10.45am, 8pm, Sky Cinema Premiere

In the Earth on Sky Cinema Premiere. Photograph: Pictorial Press Ltd/Alamy

Writer-director Ben Wheatley revisits the hallucinogenic folk horror realm of A Field in England in this intoxicating lockdown-shot drama. Scientist Martin (Joel Fry) and guide Alma (Ellora Torchia) head deep into a forest to check on his old boss Olivia (Hayley Squires), who is researching the mysteries of fungi but hasn’t been heard from in months. However, Reece Shearsmith’s creepy nature worshipper Zach has plans of his own, as the boundaries between real and shroom-induced life begin to blur. Simon Wardell

Live sport

Women’s FA Cup Football: Man City v Man United 12.15pm, BBC Two The rivals meet in the fifth round two weeks after City’s Caroline Weir scored her wonder goal in the league derby.

Six Nations Rugby Union: Ireland v Italy 2.15pm, ITV From the Aviva Stadium.

League Cup Football: Chelsea v Liverpool 4pm, Sky Sports Main Event The final from Wembley Stadium.