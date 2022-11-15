TV tonight: oven timers at the ready for the grand finale of The Great British Bake Off

The Great British Bake Off: The Final

8pm, Channel 4

This year, it’s felt as if this much-loved show has spent five minutes too long in the oven. Many tasks have felt over-elaborate and the judging has frequently jarred with the customarily gentle tone of the series. All the same, the contestants have been the usual mixture of charming, bumbling and virtuosic. Tonight’s final sees the surviving three constructing a planetary showstopper. Phil Harrison

Between the Covers

7pm, BBC Two

Joining tonight’s literary BYOB (that’s bring your own books): actor and author Ruth Jones (her guilty pleasure is Welsh rugby players’ autobiographies), comedians Jessie Cave and Kae Kurd (who hasn’t read a nonfiction book in 15 years), and director Samuel West. Hollie Richardson

Louis Theroux Interviews … Bear Grylls

9pm, BBC Two

“Hold on to your trousers, here we go!” Bear Grylls transports Louis Theroux on a speedboat to his private island off the coast of north Wales, where he reflects on his boundary-pushing feats. Following claims of dramatisation and fakery, the former SAS soldier also talks about the price of fame. Danielle De Wolfe

Miriam and Alan: Lost in Scotland and Beyond

9.15pm, Channel 4

Miriam Margolyes and Alan Cumming manoeuvre their motorhome to the quaint town of Portree on the Isle of Skye. Turning back time, Margolyes retraces her first romantic trip to the island 50 years previously. Meanwhile, Cumming battles testicle-shrinking cold water. DDW

Frankie Boyle’s New World Order

9.45pm, BBC Two

Meaty topics that Boyle and his reliably astute comedy guests will probably tear into tonight: Cop27, the US midterms and Matt Hancock’s arrival in the jungle. Knowing how much can happen before recording, these talking points are just for starters. HR

A Stormzy Special

10.40pm, BBC One

Return of the king: with Stormzy’s third album launching this month, the Croydon-born rapper, singer and barnstorming Glastonbury 2019 headliner holds court at Abbey Road Studios. He performs some new tracks and old favourites between chats with Trevor Nelson about hard-learned life lessons. Graeme Virtue

Film choice

Trigger happy … Vin Diesel as Riddick in Pitch Black. Photograph: Moviestore Collection Ltd/Alamy

Pitch Black (David Twohy, 2000), 11.25pm, ITV4

This tense sci-fi thriller may have been the film that launched a thousand Vin Diesel blockbusters, but – as bad boy turned (relatively) nice guy Riddick – he has to share the limelight with Radha Mitchell. She brings out her inner Ripley as Fry, a pilot who takes charge after her passenger ship crashes on a planet with three suns. The inhospitable world is populated by hungry creatures that only come out during eclipses – and one is imminent. Two Riddick sequels have followed, so far, but this is easily the best of the lot. Simon Wardell