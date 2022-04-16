TV tonight: Oti Mabuse plays matchmaker in bizarre new dating show

Hollie Richardson, Ali Catterall, Henry Wong, Graeme Virtue and Simon Wardell
·4 min read

Romeo & Duet

7pm, ITV

Following The Masked Singer and Starstruck, this is another talent show with a bizarre but cheery premise: singers try to bag a date by winning over fellow singletons with a karaoke song. The two matched couples then go off on a date to, err, learn a duet together, which they perform to the studio audience – and the pair who win the vote go on another date. Former Strictly Come Dancing professional Oti Mabuse is a woman we all want to be best pals with, so it’s worth giving her first presenting gig a chance. Hollie Richardson

Celebrity Mastermind

6.30pm, BBC One

If you know a thing or two about Jeeves & Wooster, pedigree cat breeds, Oasis and Ricky Hatton, you might fare well on tonight’s show. Pat Nevin, Anna Nightingale, Tom Malone Jr and Roo Irvine are the celebrities taking to the chair with their specialist topics, with Clive Myrie firing questions at them. HR

Titanic: Building the World’s Largest Ship

7.20pm, Channel 4

The Titanic was a magnificent feat of engineering, before Mother Nature crept up on her one icy April night. This one-off documentary uses original blueprints, unseen archive and special effects to tell the story of how 15,000 workers built this state-of-the-art floating city in Belfast. Ali Catterall

Britain’s Got Talent

8pm, ITV

After taking a year off, Ant and Dec bring back the long-running talent contest, with Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams in the judges’ seats. The first round of auditions sees a harmonious choir, a dog like no other and a very spooky man. Business as usual, then. HR

Hidden

9pm, BBC Four

Glyn is suspicious of his brother’s activities, as another death ricochets through the community. Cadi has a lot on: finding a replacement before she transfers, and awkward run-ins with Rachel. Will they work things out before next week’s finale? Henry Wong

Killing Eve

9.15pm, BBC One

The poised and blackly comic assassin thriller has always thrived on shocking and grisly deaths, and with the last ever episode looming it feels as if major characters are fair game. For now, though, Villanelle is laying low on the remote Scottish island claimed by her survivalist rival, Gunn, while the rudderless Eve seeks solace in some karaoke. Graeme Virtue

Film choices

Mandy, 12.45am, Film4

This bizarre 2018 film is another staging post in the cult renaissance of Nicolas Cage – one that will probably reach its apogee this Friday with the release of The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, a comedy in which he stars as himself. Here, director Panos Cosmatos plunges Cage into a phantasmagorical revenge horror – part giallo, part S&M nightmare. He plays lumberjack Red, living in rural bliss with artist partner Mandy (Andrea Riseborough), until a messianic cult turns up and its leader, Linus Roache’s Jeremiah, takes a shine to her. An exercise in extreme gothic style, it’s gory and gobsmacking, with a near-silent Cage at the top of his psychotic game. Simon Wardell

I Blame Society, 11pm, Film4

Gillian Wallace Horvat’s gleeful mockumentary is part satire on cinematic authenticity and part Lady Vengeance-tinged horror. After being told she’d make a good murderer, struggling but overly self-confident Los Angeles indie film-maker Gillian (Wallace Horvat) documents herself putting the theory into practice, step by ever more bloody step. You can see all this as a metaphor for the cut-throat nature of the movie business, but it’s also a glorious black comedy about finding your calling and really going for it. SW

Live sport

Cycling: Paris-Roubaix, 9.30am, Eurosport 1 The 247.5km one-day classic, AKA the Hell of the North.

World Championship Snooker, 10am, BBC Two The tournament gets under way at the Crucible in Sheffield, with Mark Selby (pictured) defending his title.

Champions Cup Rugby Union Harlequins v Montpellier, noon, Channel 4 The last-16, second-leg tie at Twickenham Stoop.

Women’s FA Cup Football: West Ham v Man City, 12.15pm, BBC Two The first semi-final. Arsenal v Chelsea is Sun, 12.15pm, BBC Two.

FA Cup Football: Man City v Liverpool 3pm, BBC One The first semi-final from Wembley Stadium. Chelsea v Crystal Palace is Sun, 3.45pm, ITV.

Boxing: Cunningham v Le Couviour, 7pm, BT Sport 1 Coverage of the European super bantamweight title bout from the Telford International Arena.

