TV tonight: the opening ceremony of the Winter Paralympics in Beijing

Hollie Richardson, Hannah Verdier and Simon Wardell
·3 min read

Winter Paralympics: Opening Ceremony

11.30am, Channel 4

Former slalom gold winner Menna Fitzpatrick, 2014 wheelchair curling bronze medallist Gregor Ewan and first-timer in the alpine skiing competition Shona Brownlee are among the 25 Team GB athletes to champion at this year’s games in Beijing. Ade Adepitan brings us the opening ceremony with Rob Walker, Krishnan Guru-Murthy and Sean Rose, then the live coverage starts from 1.10am. Hollie Richardson

Inside Culture With Shahidha Bari

7.30pm, BBC Two

Britpop, girl power and Three Lions are all viewed through a misty-eyed lens as Bari romps through the 90s. Joining her is Ian Broudie and his son Riley, while costume designer Cathy Prior flicks through her inspirations for Derry Girls. Shaparak Khorsandi, Katy Hessel and Paul Morley also share their thoughts on that optimistic era. Hannah Verdier

George Clarke’s Amazing Spaces

8pm, Channel 4

Tonight, George and Will Hardie set out to build a six square metre beach hut that can sleep four and float. Will it be plain sailing? Of course not, but the small-space pioneers always deliver the goods in the end. HR

Gogglebox

9pm, Channel 4

The Friday regular that nobody tires of – our favourite armchair television critics are back to give it to us straight. With the recent returns of the likes of Thomas Shelby, Louis Theroux and Villanelle, there’s plenty for them to get stuck into. HR

Tina Turner on stage in 1990.
Let’s rock … Tina Turner on stage in 1990. Photograph: Gie Knaeps/Getty Images

Tina Turner: Live in Barcelona

9pm, Sky Arts

Ladies and gentlemen, the queen of rock’n’roll. Prepare for some serious living-room dancing with this remastered recording of Tina Turner’s Foreign Affair: The Farewell Tour in 1990. Expect live performances of Proud Mary, What’s Love Got to Do With It? and The Best. HR

Dating No Filter

10pm, Sky Max

Yung Filly, Tom Allen, Josh Widdicombe and Suzi Ruffell are back to hilariously (and a little cruelly) narrate a set of first dates. Tonight, Ellise – who claims to be related to Tom Jones (“Isn’t everybody?” asks watching comedian Rosie Jones) – and dairy farmer Elly do a gin-making class together. HR

Film choice

Luci and Desi, Friday, Amazon Prime Video

One of the funniest women today, Amy Poehler, pays tribute to one of the funniest women of yesteryear, Lucille Ball, in her fascinating new documentary. Ball’s will to succeed and comic skill are to the fore as we see her turn a middling Hollywood career into record-busting TV stardom in the 1950s, alongside her co-star and producer husband, Cuban bandleader Desi Arnaz Jr. Their love story is central to a tale that also touches on male power and female agency, the immigrant experience, communist witch-hunts and, crucially, Ball’s legacy for female performers. Simon Wardell

Live sport

Women’s World Cup Cricket: Australia v England, 12.30am, Sky Sport Main Event
Coverage of a Group A tie from New Zealand.

