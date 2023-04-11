TV tonight: one dog and a cute meet in hit Australian romcom series

Colin from Accounts

10pm, BBC Two

Created by and starring real-life married couple Patrick Brammall and Harriet Dyer, this cracking romcom series has already been a hit in Australia. Set in Sydney, the meet-cute happens when Gordon (Brammall) runs over a stray dog after Ashley (Dyer) distracts him by flashing a breast as she crosses the road. The two singletons decide to look after the poor pooch and call him Colin. Such good fun. Hollie Richardson

Naked Education

8pm, Channel 4

Naked Attraction jewel Anna Richardson is here alongside Yinka Bokinni and Dr Alex George to champion body positivity. This week’s candid conversations focus on debunking myths around male body image. As a dance rendition ends with a naked reveal, a heartwarming meeting between quad amputees Luke and Alex proves to be a gamechanger. Danielle De Wolfe

Love Your Garden

8pm, ITV1

Alan and the gang visit Suffolk where charity worker Eileen is looking after her husband, Roy, who has Parkinson’s. Their gravel-and-mud garden needs to become a tranquil green space where they can sit, surrounded by colour and life: a blue and pink floral border and cleverly deployed raised beds do the trick. Jack Seale

Highland Cops

9pm, BBC Two

As the Met faces continued public scrutiny, this copaganda documentary follows police officers on “Britain’s biggest beat” – the Scottish Highlands. This week, they search the forest for a missing man, interact with otter habitats and raid someone’s home. Scenes of violence are stark against the green and leafy backdrop. Micha Frazer-Carroll

Celebrity Hunted

9pm, Channel 4

As the national hunt for celebrities – in the name of raising cash for charity – continues, James Acaster and Ed Gamble hatch a plan to shock the hunters. Meanwhile, Nik and Eva Speakman call on a morning TV presenter for shelter, Katya Jones and Aimee Fuller take on an extreme sport to evade capture and Nikesh Patel finds a hiding spot. HR

Rain Dogs

10.40pm, BBC One

Cash Carraway’s bleak but cheerfully profane comedy about a single mum and peep show dancer (Daisy May Cooper) trying to stay solvent continues. A newspaper commission falls into Costello’s lap at work – could this be a step towards becoming a proper writer? We also enter the chaotic home of Adrian Edmondson’s ailing but undyingly horny artist Lenny. Graeme Virtue

Live Sport

International Women’s football: England v Australia , 7pm, ITV4

At Gtech Community Stadium.

Champions League football: Man City v Bayern Munich, 7pm, BT Sport 1

First leg of the quarter-final at the Etihad. Followed by Real Madrid v Chelsea at 7pm on Wednesday.