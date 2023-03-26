TV tonight: Olivia Colman is an opium-smoking Miss Havisham in Great Expectations

Great Expectations

9pm, BBC One

The world doesn’t need another adaptation of the Charles Dickens classic, but at least this one is in the hands of Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight (following his hit 2019 dark remake of A Christmas Carol). You know how the story kicks off: curious, bright orphan Pip (Tom Sweet) meets two people who will turn his life upside down – escaped convict Magwitch (Johnny Harris) and eccentric jilted bride Miss Havisham (Olivia Colman). Hollie Richardson

Wild Isles

7pm, BBC One

Into the grasslands this week, where courting hares need to quit flirting with each other for a moment if they want to avoid being a lurking golden eagle’s dinner. Plus: a bee on a broomstick, a thousand rabbits and Britain’s only venomous snake – the adder. HR

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer

7.40pm, Channel 4

Reality TV queen Gemma Collins reckons she has the latest charity Bake Off licked – “If in doubt, add edible flowers!” – but she faces some calm and capable competition in the form of TV host AJ Odudu, actor Jessica Hynes and comic/poet Tim Key. It all builds to a pastry showstopper that has everyone worried: will Prue pooh-pooh their choux? Graeme Virtue

Grace

8pm, ITV1

DS Roy Grace (John Simm) continues to prove the seaside can be a dangerous place in the latest instalment of the crime drama. This week, Grace is called to a lorry crash but when he and DS Branson (Richie Campbell) arrive on the scene, they discover it’s not a straightforward case. And so the unsettling intrigue begins. Hannah Verdier

We Need to Talk About Cosby

9pm, BBC Two

The final episode of this fascinating series deals, inevitably, with Bill Cosby’s downfall. It begins with intrepid standup Hannibal Buress whose onstage rape accusation sends a shiver through the room. Soon, a picture emerges of Cosby as a manipulative and controlling individual. Phil Harrison

Tempting Fortune

9pm, Channel 4

Would you pay £1,000 for a shower on an 18-day trek? In Paddy McGuinness’s new reality series, 12 strangers must trek across the South African wilderness to win a shared £300,000 prize – but, armed with only basic rations and equipment, will they give in to spending some of the prize money on luxuries? HR

Film choice

Mr Malcolm’s List, 10.05am, 6pm, Sky Cinema Premiere

Emma Holly Jones’s light-touch period comedy is in the same colourblind vein as Bridgerton, and has a similar Jane Austen sheen. The titular hero (Sopé Dìrísù) is a Darcy-like gentleman with a list of 10 requirements for a prospective bride. When Zawe Ashton’s social butterfly Julia fails the test, she seeks revenge by training her poorer but smarter friend, clergyman’s daughter Selina (Freida Pinto, in Elizabeth Bennet mode), to tick all his boxes then snub him. True love stumbles to the finish line in a pleasantly realised tale. Simon Wardell

The Duellists, 4.30pm, Sky Cinema Greats

Adapted from a Joseph Conrad story, Ridley Scott’s confident debut feature is a tale of two men trapped by a futile idea of honour in a long-running feud. As Napoleon Bonaparte’s star rises and falls in 19th-century France, cavalry officer D’Hubert (Keith Carradine) engages in a series of duels with the hot-headed Feraud (Harvey Keitel). Amid picturesque scenery and indifferent livestock, the two fight and fight, while the times change and they become irrelevant. SW

Live sport

Women’s Super League Football: Man City v Chelsea, 12.25pm, BBC One At Academy Stadium.

The Boat Race, 3.30pm, BBC One The annual River Thames men’s and women’s races between Oxford and Cambridge universities.

International Football: England v Ukraine, 4pm, Channel 4 A Euro 2024 qualifier from Wembley Stadium.