TV tonight: the notorious urban myths of comic Les Dawson

Urban Myths: Les Dawson’s Parisienne Adventure

10pm, Sky Arts

Steve Pemberton’s series based on the dramatic reimaginings of the most infamous and salacious stories to come out of the worlds of art, culture and celebrity begins its fourth season with the tale of comic Les Dawson in 1950s Paris. John Bradley stars as Dawson, a young man leaving Manchester with the hopes of becoming a novelist in the French capital, following in the footsteps of his existentialist heroes Sartre and Camus. Yet, he soon finds himself playing the piano in a brothel. Ammar Kalia

The Savoy

9pm, ITV

The hotel doc continues; rendered poignant by the looming shadow of Covid-19, laying in wait for the industry. Tonight, though, it is Valentine’s Day and romance is in the air for some, but for the staff it is mainly just a hard slog. Elsewhere, restaurant director Thierry is still reeling after Gordon Ramsay’s visit. Phil Harrison

Agatha and the Midnight Murders

9pm, Channel 5

This feature-length drama stars Helen Baxendale as Agatha Christie, living in wartime London in 1940 as her future is placed into doubt owing to a tax investigation. Yet, a deal to sell the last of her Poirot books to a wealthy bidder soon sees her fictions merge with real life. AK

Althea

Sky Documentaries, 9pm

Althea Gibson after she won the Wimbledon 1958 Ladies Singles final. Photograph: PA More

This remarkable documentary charts the life and career of Althea Gibson – the first African American to play and win at Wimbledon and the US Open in the 1950s. With no professional female tennis circuit in existence at the time, Gibson was ultimately forced out of the game to make a living. AK

Tommy

9pm, Alibi

Nurse Jackie’s Edie Falco brings her mountain of charisma to play Abigail “Tommy” Thomas, LA’s first female chief of police in this new series. In the opening episode, she calms a protest and carries a child to safety before getting down to the real business of negotiating the misogynists in her department. Hannah Verdier

Grayson Perry’s Big American Road Trip

10pm, Channel 4

In the third leg of Grayson’s great Atlantic crossing (and in the run-up to a critical election), he explores what might be done to heal a nation embroiled, much like the UK, in a ferocious culture war. Can he find any answers in the bitterly divided swing state of Wisconsin? Ali Catterall

Film choice

Fading Gigolo (John Turturro, 2013), 2.45am, Channel 4

In this wry sex comedy-come-middle-aged male fantasy, character actor Turturro directs himself as a gigolo, lusted over by the likes of Sharon Stone and Vanessa Paradis. It’s all rather charming and wistful, with an entertaining turn from Woody Allen as Turturro’s friend and occasional pimp. Paul Howlett

Live sport

Indian Premier LeagueCricket: Kolkata Knight Riders v Chennai Super Kings 3pm, Sky Sports Main Event. T20 clash from Abu Dhabi.

Cycling: Brabantse Pijl 3.30pm, Eurosport 2. Belgian one-day race coverage.

Vanarama National League Football: Notts County v Altrincham 7.30pm, BT Sport 1. Head-to-head at Meadow Lane.