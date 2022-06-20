TV tonight: murder goes online – can you really order a hit on the web?
How to Hire a Hitman
10pm, Channel 4
Could you really order a murder online with just a few clicks, just like ordering a pizza? Judging by the assassination portals on the dark web charging in untraceable bitcoin, the answer is a very fuzzy “maybe”. In this pacy two-parter – shown tonight as a double-bill – true-crime chronicler Yinka Bokinni goes in search of the truth, uncovering disturbing stories along the way, including the killing of a mother that was “ordered online” and the target who fears for his life in New York. Graeme Virtue
Back in Time for Birmingham
8pm, BBC Two
What was it like for south Asians in postwar Britain? Over the next four nights the Sharma family will rattle through 50 years of life in Brum, from buying an Austin Allegro to sampling the 90s balti boom. But it begins in the 50s, which means tough liver curry (offset by the occasional Bollywood treat). GV
Sherwood
9pm, BBC One
The excellent drama about buried secrets in a Nottinghamshire ex-mining town reaches its halfway point with a manhunt for the murderer in full swing. Unlike the audience, dogged DCS St Clair (David Morrissey) does not yet know another grisly discovery awaits. Continues tomorrow. GV
The Chris & Rosie Ramsey Show
9pm, BBC Two
Another celebrity couple join the Ramseys for a relationship MOT as the raucous chatshow wraps up its first series. Will it be recommissioned? After seeing the hosts convince an audience member to demonstrate how he picks his nose with his partner’s toe the other week, it surely must. GV
Long Lost Family
9pm, ITV
The ultimate in heartstring-tugging telly, tonight’s episode proves the hunt for ancestral answers can begin at any age. Davina McCall and Nicky Campbell meet profoundly deaf Joselyn, who hopes her long-lost elder brother holds the answer to why she was put in a children’s home at two weeks old. Danielle De Wolfe
Stormzy: Road to the Pyramid Stage
10.40pm, BBC One
Before Glastonbury kicks off, this documentary looks at a historic high for the festival. First, Stormzy reflects on the iconic 2019 performance, which made him Glasto’s first ever Black British solo headliner. Then there’s another chance to watch his set in full. Ellen E Jones
Sport choice
Tennis: Eastbourne 1pm, BBC Two. Day one of the women’s event at Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club.