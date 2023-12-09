TV tonight: the most fantastically camp hour with Cher and Rylan

Photograph: Andy Heathcote/BBC Studios

Cher Meets Rylan

9pm, BBC Two

Prepare for what will surely be the campest hour of TV this year: pop icon Cher in conversation with national treasure Rylan. “I’m rarely speechless,” he says ahead of the chat, which is continued on 20 December on Radio 2, “but being asked to interview actual Cher did the trick.” Could it be any more camp? Well, yes – the 77-year-old will be discussing her new Christmas album, which features festive banger DJ Play a Christmas Song. Hollie Richardson

Doctor Who

6.30pm, BBC One

The third and final special episode marking the 60th anniversary sees the return of a villain who debuted 57 years ago in the William Hartnell era. Can the soon-to-depart Doctor (David Tennant) and his best pal Donna (Catherine Tate) outwit the creepy, crafty Toymaker (Neil Patrick Harris)? Graeme Virtue

Strictly Come Dancing

7.35pm, BBC One

With poor Nigel having to pull out due to injury last week, we have our semi-finalists by default: Bobby takes on the paso doble and the quickstep, Annabel is doing a salsa to Gloria Estefan, Ellie will cha cha cha to Mambo Italiano, and Layton will pull out a rumba and a charleston. Next up: the final three! HR

Hidden Assets

9pm, BBC Four

There are strong notes of Nordic noir about this sturdy if unspectacular Irish/Belgian crime drama in which a joint operation between cops from both countries battles corruption. A strong sense is developing that both teams are being leaned on to pull back from current leads. Meanwhile, the sinister Frances Swann faces a PR disaster. Phil Harrison

Bad Host: Hunting the Couch Surfing Predator

9pm, Sky Documentaries

CouchSurfing is ultimately a trust platform, used by curious people to cheaply travel the world – but the women in this three-part documentary show how one man in Italy took advantage of that to assault and rape them. It recalls their powerful union in a six-year fight to get justice. HR

Lockerbie

10pm, Sky Documentaries

Part three of the re-examination of the 1988 terror attack moves fully from tragedy to intrigue, when US law enforcement agencies receive intel suggesting two Libyan spies are responsible for the PanAm 103 bombing. An extremely high-profile trial takes place; students of the Iraq war might spot an eerie parallel in the way the evidence begins to wobble. Jack Seale

Story continues

Film choice

Adaptation, 10.50pm, Comedy Central

There are few films more meta than Spike Jonze’s teasing, playful comedy from 2002. Penned by Charlie Kaufman, it’s about a tortured writer called Charlie Kaufman (Nicolas Cage) who is struggling to finish a script based on Susan Orlean’s non-fiction bestseller The Orchid Thief (this actually happened to him). We also follow Meryl Streep’s Susan in scenes from the book. Cage plays Kaufman’s brother Donald too, whose tips for the script bleed into the film itself, putting them at the centre of their own oddball thriller. Simon Wardell

Wild Men, 12.50am, BBC Two

Questions of authenticity and masculinity are at the heart of this wry Danish comedy-drama from Thomas Daneskov. Rasmus Bjerg plays married father Martin, who is trying, and failing, to live by himself off-grid in Norway’s wilderness, using spurious Viking wisdom. Then he bumps into on-the-run drug dealer Musa (Zaki Youssef) and decides he is a kindred spirit in need of his help. With the police, Musa’s criminal cohorts and Martin’s wife (Sofie Gråbøl) in pursuit, their haphazard journey brings home the realities of their lives. SW

Live sport

Premier League Football: Crystal Palace v Liverpool, 11am, TNT Sports 1 From Selhurst Park.

Champions Cup Rugby Union: Bath Rugby v Ulster, 3pm, TNT Sports 1 With Bulls v Saracens and Bristol Bears v Lyon to follow.

One-Day International Cricket: West Indies v England, 5pm, TNT Sports 2 The final game of the series from Kensington Oval, Barbados.