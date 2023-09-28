TV tonight: more chaos, capers and comedy as Brassic returns

Brassic

10pm, Sky Max

The chaos, capers and crimes resume as Joe Gilgun and Danny Brocklehurst’s comedy drama returns for a fifth season. Vinnie (Gilgun) is in pretty flimsy disguise – a cap and glasses – as he and the gang deal with the repercussions of their entanglements with criminal bigwigs. Aside from trying to stay alive, he’s also still figuring out if there really is a future for him and Erin (Michelle Keegan). Hollie Richardson

Sort Your Life Out With Stacey Solomon

8pm, BBC One

One of the most purely enjoyable lifestyle makeover shows on television continues, with Solomon and her cheerful, funny expert helpers sparking joy in the cluttered house of single mum Claire and her five sons. Laying all their possessions out in a warehouse reveals an awful lot of duplicate items and tat. Jack Seale

The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice

8pm, Channel 4

The return of Bake Off means that the always fun spin-off show hosted by Jo Brand is back – and brand new host Alison Hammond is in the studio to pick over the crumbs of week one. Also guesting on the show are Stephen Mangan and Michelle Visage. JS

Classic Movies: The Story of Ran

8pm, Sky Arts

An epic revisited … Akira Kurosawa’s 1985 classic Ran. Photograph: Collection Christophel/Alamy

For his samurai swansong, Akira Kurosawa channelled King Lear to create a harrowing tale of hubris set against some of cinema’s most ambitious and bloody battle scenes. Here, film critic Ian Nathan marshals his own crack squad of experts – including the late Derek Malcolm – to contextualise the masterpiece. Graeme Virtue

Picasso: The Beauty and the Beast

9pm, BBC Two

The series picks up in 1932 – the year considered to be Picasso’s most important, at the very height of his artistic power. After turning 50, he opened a retrospective show in Paris, where his lust for a new lover, 17-year-old Marie-Thérèse Walter, was oh-so evident in his sex-fuelled work. “It has all the attributes of a midlife crisis,” says critic Louisa Buck. HR

Taskmaster

9pm, Channel 4

The latest batch of comics battle for the approval of Greg Davies and his sidekick Little Alex Horne as the autumn tonic continues. This week, Julian Clary (how has he never been on this show before?) finds a former Taskmaster champion in hiding and Sue Perkins reveals her love of portcullises. As delightfully absurd as it’s ever been. Phil Harrison