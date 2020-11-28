TV tonight: Michael McIntyre spins the wheel in a new gameshow

Michael McIntyre’s the Wheel

8.30pm, BBC One

Another Saturday night means another celebrity game show. For this latest feelgood family outing, ever-popular comic Michael McIntyre brings his brand of effusive enthusiasm to a new, motion sickness-inducing take on the Wheel of Fortune. Celebrity guests such as presenters Alison Hammond, Stacey Dooley and Gok Wan take their seats on an enormous spinning wheel, aiming to help members of the public win big by answering questions as they rotate. Ammar Kalia

Strictly Come Dancing

7.15pm, BBC One

It’s a ten-heavy season, which means there’ll be more spectacular dances tonight as the couples take advantage of a free-for-all before the Musicals Special next week. With standards so high and Covid poised to break up pairings, the pressure is on. On Sunday night’s results show Gary Barlow also sings live. Hannah Verdier

Britain’s Most Historic Towns

8pm, Channel 4

Professor Alice Roberts stops off in Plymouth this week to discover how the town launched the Elizabethan Golden Age, partly owing to it being the home of Sir Francis Drake. Roberts uncovers the dark side of his “explorations”, detailing how Drake and his cousin made their fortune through slavery. AK

The Valhalla Murders

9pm, BBC Four

A second double bill of an Icelandic series in which crisp direction and an exquisitely cold grey/blue colour palette successfully disguise a myriad of murder-drama clichés. Tonight brings more bloody vengeance for an unlucky OAP and a new lead that, for one troubled detective, appears to be far too close to home. Jack Seale

Eric Clapton: Crossroads Guitar Festival 2019

9pm, Sky Arts

Eric Clapton’s Crossroads Guitar Festival 2019. Photograph: Larry Busacca/Getty Images

A Saturday night feast of fret-mangling and collaboration as Sky presents coverage of this festival which took place in autumn 2019 in support of the Crossroads Centre charity. Curated by Clapton, it features performances from James Bay, Jeff Beck and Sheryl Crow. Phil Harrison

Cars That Made the World

9pm, Sky Documentaries

This new series explores how automotive innovation has driven the past century of progress. Using dramatic reconstruction, we open with an exploration of the engineering rivalry that led to the birth of the mass-produced car at the turn of the 20th Century. AK

Story continues

Film choice

Galaxy Quest, 5.05pm, 5Star

Dean Parisot’s very funny spoof of Star Trek is a warp-factor-eight of entertainment: the ageing cast of a TV sci-fi series are mistaken for genuine space-heroes by a bunch of persecuted aliens, and beamed up to save their world from invaders. Among the starry cast are Tim Allen, and Sigourney Weaver. Paul Howlett

Live sport

Darts: Players Championship Finals 12.45pm, ITV4. Second round matches.

Snooker: UK Championship 4pm, BBC Two. Last-64 matches from Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes.

Premiership Football: Everton v Leeds United 5pm, Sky Sports Main Event. Coverage of the top-flight clash from Goodison Park.